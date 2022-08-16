NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022

Get NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the first ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

Netherlands will host Pakistan for three world cup qualifying matches, commencing on August 16th in Rotterdam.

Netherlands are coming into this series with a 3-0 defeat against the mighty England. They will be without some of the first choice players who are busy playing in The Hundred and Royal London One Cup. Netherlands have never played an ODI series against Pakistan. They have not won a single ODI this year and will be hoping to turn things around a bit in this series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been a team to beat in ODIs in the recent past. They have won their last five ODIs with series wins over Australia and West Indies. The Men in green will be missing the services of Shaheen Afridi in the first two ODIs but will be hoping to see him play in the third. However, Babar Azam and co will be hoping to continue the momentum, grab all thirty points on offer and go up the ladder in the ODI Super League points table.

NED vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam Netherlands, Netherlands

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, Tuesday, 2:30 PM IST

NED vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

There have been only two ODIs played at this venue since 2010. Both those games were low scoring contests where the seam bowlers enjoyed bowling a lot. The recent condition of the pitch for this series is unknown but the team batting second has won most of the games at this venue. Team winning the toss will definitely bowl first to use the bowling condition early on in this wicket.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan is clearly the more balanced side on paper. They have came with a full strength squad for this series and should not face any difficulties to win the first ODI of the three match series against the Netherlands.

Predicted NED vs PAK Playing XI

Netherlands : Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

Babar Azam: Babar Azam keeps on scoring runs for fun. He is averaging nearly 60 in his ODI career at the moment. He has scored 457 runs in six ODIs at an average of 91 in 2022. The Pakistani skipper is clearly the top captaincy choice for this match.

Imam-ul-Haq: The Pakistani opener is enjoying the best time of his career at the moment. The left-hander has 493 runs under his name in six ODIs played this year at an average of 98.6. He has scored 50 plus in every ODI he has played in 2022. He is definitely one of the safest Captaincy choices for this match.

Scott Edwards: The Netherlands skipper had an outstanding series with the bat against England earlier this summer. He scored 214 runs at an average of 107 in the three match series. Edwards was the biggest positive from the series against England. He even scored a half century in the last ODI played by the Netherlands at this venue against Scotland. He is clearly the best captaincy choice for one of your XI from the Netherlands squad.

Budget Picks for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Nawaz (8.5 Credits): Mohammad Nawaz was the highest wicket taker in the last ODI series played by Pakistan. He took 7 wickets in three games against the West Indies in the three match series. The left-arm spinner will cost only 8.5 CR which makes him one the best budget picks for this match.

Mohammad Wasim Jr (8.5 Credits): Mohammad Wasim Jr will only cost 8.5 CR, making him one of the best budget picks for this game. The seamer already has 9 wickets in just 5 ODIs he has played. Hazelaarweg has been a decent venue for the seamers. There should not be second thoughts on keeping Wasim Jr in your XI at such a low cost.

Differential Pick for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

Vivian Kingma: Vivian Kingma was the best bowler for the Netherlands in the two match ODI series against Scotland last year at the very same venue. He is surely the best differential pick for this game and it is advisable to keep him in your XIs as the frontline pacer from the Dutch’s squad.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Imam-ul-Haq

If PAK Bats First: C - Shadab Khan, VC - Vivian Kingma

Mega League Team for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Fakhar Zaman, VC - Max O’Dowd

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohammad Nawaz, VC - Scott Edwards

Which Contests to Join for NED vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.