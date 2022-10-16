NED vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs UAE, Match 2, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get NED vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the second Group A match between Netherlands and UAE - T20 World Cup 2022.

NED vs UAE Dream11 Match Preview

Netherlands will take on UAE in the 2nd game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands are looking as a team. They have many players who play in the T20 leagues around the world and they’ll bring a lot of experience to the side. They have good batter and bowlers and quite a few quality all-rounders as well. Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, and Roelof van der Merwe will contribute with both bat and the ball. They have been in good form as well and will look to do well in the first round and qualify for the Super 12 round.

Also Read

On the other hand, it’s a great opportunity for UAE to play against strong teams and test themselves. They have many talented players and they are capable enough to defeat any team on their day. The likes of Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, and Junaid Siddique will be the backbone of the UAE team. They will be eyeing a win in their first game of the tournament.

NED vs UAE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs United Aram Emirates (UAE), Match 2, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, Sunday, 1:30 PM IST

NED vs UAE Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Geelong is a great one for batting. There will be good bounce in the wicket which will help the pacers and the new ball might move a little as well. The batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. The average first innings score here is 155 in T20s and 173 in T20Is (only one game). Chasing sides have won 4 out of 7 T20 games and teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

NED vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have many talented players and it promises to be an exciting game of cricket. The Netherlands are looking more balanced as a team and are expected to win this game.

Predicted NED vs UAE Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburg, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon GLvoer, Fred Klaassen

UAE: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vritya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Zawal Farid, Ahmad Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs UAE Dream11 Match

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is an excellent all-rounder for the Netherlands. He is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat at number 4 which makes him a great captain pick. He will be the best player for the Netherlands in the World Cup.

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek is another top all-rounder from the Netherlands. He will contribute more with the ball and will bat in the lower-middle order. He is a wicket-taker with the ball, especially in the power play. He has been a consistent performer in the Super Smash T20 and for his national side as well. Van Beek will be an ideal captaincy option.

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem Muhammad is the best batter for UAE in this tournament. He is very talented and likes to play his shots. He has done well for his national side and in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He will look to score big in the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 69* runs against the West Indies in the warm-up game. Waseem will be a top captaincy choice.

Differential Picks for NED vs UAE Dream11 Match

Roelof van der Merwe: Rolelof van der Merwe will be a great differential pick. He will bowl 4 overs and is a handy batter down the order. He has been in good form recently and will be a key spinner for the Netherlands. He has played in many T20 leagues around the world and can fetch plenty of points for your fantasy teams.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs for UAE. He has a good slower delivery and can pick wickets in clusters in the death overs. He will be a key bowler in fantasy cricket.

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh will bat in the top order for the Netherlands. He is a talented batter and has been amongst the best batters for his team in recent times. His idea position is opening but he’s expected to bat at number 3 in this tournament. He can score big once he gets set.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs UAE Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Bas de Leede, VC - Logan van Beek

If UAE Bats First: C - Max O’Dowd, VC - Brandon Glover

Mega League Team for NED vs UAE Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Waseem Muhammad, VC - Scott Edwards

If UAE Bats First: C - Fred Klaassen, VC - VIkramjit Singh

Which Contests to Join for NED vs UAE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.