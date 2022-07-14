NED vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs Uganda, 9th Match, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

NED vs UGA Dream11 Match Preview

The ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022 is ongoing and all the teams are looking to give their all in this tournament to get themselves a chance to play in the ICC World T20. This will be the 9th match of the competition and Netherlands will take on Uganda in this game.

Netherlands are one of the best teams of the tournament and are at the top position in Group B by winning both the games that they have played till now. They have many quality players like Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, etc who are capable of defeating any team on their day. Netherlands will look to continue their winning streak in this game as well.

Uganda, on the other hand, has done well till now. They are in 2nd place in Group B with one win and one defeat in two matches. They defeated Hong Kong by 2 wickets in the first game and lost against Papua New Guinea by 8 wickets in their last game. They have been impressive but they need to improve a lot. This will be a great learning curve for them as a team. Uganda will have to be at their best if they are to give themselves any chance of defeating the Dutch.

NED vs UGA Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs Uganda, 9th Match, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

NED vs UGA Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Run scoring will be easy and the batters will enjoy themselves on this pitch. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance as the game progresses. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 runs in this tournament so far.

NED vs UGA Dream11 Prediction

Netherlands will start as the clear favorites to win this game against Uganda. Uganda, meanwhile, will look to give their all in this game and win the match.

Probable NED vs UGA Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tej Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa (c), Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd is one of the best batters for Netherlands. He opens the innings for them and has been a consistent performer for them. O’Dowd will look to do well in this game. His last two scores are 45 and 32 respectively. He will be a top captaincy option and can score big once he gets going.

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will be the most popular captaincy choice for this match. He is the main bowler for Netherlands and has been in top form as well. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and had 3 wickets to his name in the first match. Van Beek is handy with the bat as well and he can score some runs if he gets the chance.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is another excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. He is an excellent all-rounder for Netherlands and will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat at 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He scored 36 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game.

Budget Picks for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

Stephan Myburgh (8.5 credits): StephanMyburgh will be a top budget pick for this game. He will open the innings for the Netherlands and is an attacking batter. He will look to take advantage of the field restrictions in the first 6 overs. He scored 39 against Papua New Guinea.

Riazat Ali Shah (8.5 credits): Riazat Ali Shah is a top all-rounder for Uganda and one of the best players for his team. Riazat will bat at number 4 and will bowl a few overs as well. He scored 48 runs in the last game against Papua New Guinea. Riazat will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

Cosmas Kyewuta: Cosmas Kyewuta is a lead pacer for Uganda. Kyewuta will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He will be an excellent differential pick especially if Uganda is bowling first as he can pick a few wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Logan van Beek, VC - Bas de Leede

If UGA Bats First: C - Frank Nsubuga, VC - Riazat Ali Shah

Mega League Team for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Max O’Dowd, VC - Fred Klaassen

If UGA Bats First: C - StephanMyburgh, VC - Paul van Meekeren

Which Contests to Join for NED vs UGA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.