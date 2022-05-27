NOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Northamptonshire vs Durham, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 10

Prediction for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Northamptonshire and Durham in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match Preview

Northamptonshire suffered a heavy defeat in the opening fixture against Warwickshire, credit to Paul Stirling century. They are now at the bottom of the table. Northamptonshire had a poor last season but their recent record against Durham is very good. They will be hoping to continue that and win their second game of the season tonight and open their account as well.

Chris Lynn, Matt Kelly, and last year’s highest run scorer Rob Keogh will be their key players.

On the other side, Durham is coming into this fixture with a win against the Foxes. They defeated Leicestershire by 54 runs after scoring 184 in the first innings. Ollie Robinson and David Bedingham failed to contribute in the middle order but Ashton Turner and Paul Coughlin scored quick runs to take Durham to 184 at the end. Paul Coughlin continued his heroics with the ball, taking a 4fer and Durham got their first win of the tournament. They have not won a single game against Northamptonshire in the last three games they played against them. They would like to change that and get two wins in two games tonight.

NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northamptonshire vs Durham, Match 10, English T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

NOR vs DUR Pitch Report

The pitch in Northampton is very much suitable for batting. It saw a lot of high scoring games last summer. The par first innings score should be around 185. Team winning the toss should bat first.

NOR vs DUR Prediction

Despite having poor recent records in T20, Northamptonshire has got the better of Durham in the last three encounters between these two teams and expected to win this game as well, opening account after a crushing defeat against Warwickshire in the first match.

Probable NOR vs DUR Playing XI

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb (c), Lewis McManus (wk), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Sales, Tom Taylor, Matt Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson (wk), Michael Jones, Ashton Turner (c), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Ned Eckersley, Scott Borthwick

Top Captaincy Choices for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

● Ben Curran: Ben Curran averages nearly 40 in the fixture between these two teams. He will open the innings and is likely to score big.

● Rob Keogh: Rob was the highest run scorer for Northamptonshire last season, scoring 347 runs at an average of almost 50.

● Paul Coughlin: Paul Coughlin is an all-rounder option, earning a healthy 177 fantasy points in the game against Leicestershire last night, scoring 42 with the bat and a 4-fer with the ball. He had a five wicket haul at this venue in the only game he played here.

Budget Picks for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

● Josh Cob (8 Credits): Josh Cobb has scored the most number of runs in this fixture’s history. He will cost only 8 CR, making him the best budget pick.

● Graham Clark (8.5 Credits): Graham Clark will open the innings for Durham. He has 163 runs against NOR in his T20 career. He scored 272 runs at a SR of 147 last year for Durham.

Differential Pick for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

● Brydon Carse: Brydon Carse is the best differential pick for this fixture. The Durham all-rounder scored 291 runs at a SR of 152 in the T20 Blast since 2020.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

If NOR Bats First: C - Ben Curran, VC - Matt Kelly

If DUR Bats First: C - Graham Clark , VC - Josh Cobb

Mega League Team for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

If NOR Bats First: C - Rob Keogh , VC - Paul Coughlin

If DUR Bats First: C - Chris Lynn, VC - Ashton Turner

Which Contests to Join for NOR vs DUR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.