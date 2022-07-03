NOR vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Warm-up T20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates - Northamptonshire vs India

NOR vs IND Dream11 Match Preview

India will be hosted by Northants in the final tour game for the Dinesh Karthik led side. They recently won against Derbyshire, chasing the target of 151 with 7 wickets in hand. Deepak Hooda continued his form, scoring another half century. Sanju Samson carried on from where he left off, while scoring his first T20I fifty against Ireland. Northampton is a high scoring venue. Samson and Hooda will like to make runs here. Arshdeep and Umran Malik were impressive with the ball. It was Arshdeep’s first outing for India, though it was not an international match. Suryakumar Yadav got some time to bat in the middle as well. It will be the final game before India take on England in a three match T20I series. India will be looking to finish their tour games on a high and walk up to their world cup preparation with even more confidence.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire lost four out of the last five games they played in the blast, with one finished as a washout. They will be without Chris Lynn, Jimmy Neesham and highest wicket taker Ben Sanderson for this game. However, they did come close against the Foxes in their last game, falling just one run short of the target of 215. They will take this game as a once in a lifetime opportunity as the whole world will be watching them hosting the men in blue. All the young players named in the squad will be looking to gain some experience of playing against such a high quality side.

NOR vs IND Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northamptonshire vs India

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, Friday, 7:00 PM IST

NOR vs IND Venue and Pitch Report

The match will take place at Northampton’s County Ground. The pitch at the Wantage Road in Northampton is very ideal for batting. We saw the team batting first, scoring above 200 on four occasions. Team winning the toss should bat first as the team batting first have won four out of seven games played at this venue this season. Anything below 180 is easily chasable. Openers made a lot of runs at this venue. Team bowling second enjoyed defending the targets with a lot of wickets. The average first innings total is around 215. There have been two occasions when team batting first scored around 150 and failed to defend the total.

NOR vs IND Dream11 Prediction

These Indian players are coming off with three back to back wins against Ireland and Derbyshire, while Northamptonshire failed to win a single game in their last five outings in the Blast. India is expected to win this game as well.

Probable NOR vs IND Playing XI

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Emilio Gay, James Sales, Freddie Heldreich, Nathan Buck, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Brandon Glover.

India: Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Top Captaincy Choices for NOR vs IND Dream11 Match

● Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda scores in the last three T20 games for India are 47*, 104 and 59. He scored a brilliant half century against Derbyshire on a tricky surface. He will bat in the top order and the Northampton pitch is pretty good to bat on.

● Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson carried his good form in the Derbyshire game and gave India a flying start, chasing 150. He scored his maiden T20I fifty against Ireland last week. He will be opening the innings and the Northampton pitch is pretty good for the batters up front.

● Joshua Cobb: Northants captain has been one of the most valuable players for his side. He has 318 runs at a strike rate of 153. He has been batting in the top three. He also has 12 wickets with the ball at an ER of 6.91. His abilities with both bat and ball makes him one of the best captaincy choices for this game.

Budget Picks for NOR vs IND Dream11 Match

● Umran Malik (8.0 Credits): Umran Malik's ability to take wickets makes him one of the best budget picks at just 8.0 CR. He took two wickets against Derbyshire on friday. He also bowled a match winning last over against Ireland in the 2nd T20I last week.

● Freddie Heldreich (8.5 Credits): Freddie Heldreich will cost only 8.5 CR and is currently the leading highest wicket taker among spinners in his side. The left-arm spinner has taken 14 wickets in the blast this summer.

Differential Pick for NOR vs IND Dream11 Match

● Emilio Gay: Emilio Gay is an unknown player and is expected to open the innings in absence of Chris Lynn. He has a T20 Strike rate of above 150 and will be batting at the top. The Northampton pitch is pretty good to bat on and top order players are expected to come good, which makes Emilio one of the best differential picks for this game. He made 30 off 19 against Lancashire last month.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for Dream11 Match

If NOR Bats First: C - Suryakumar Yadav VC - Joshua Cobb;

If IND Bats First: C - Deepak Hooda VC - Sanju Samson;

Mega League Team for NOR vs IND Dream11 Match

If NOR Bats First: C - Ryan Rickelton, VC - Ben Curran;

If IND Bats First: C - Dinesh Karthik, VC - Umran Malik;

Which Contests to Join for NOR vs IND Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.