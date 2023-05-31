NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Warwickshire is clearly the favorites to win this match. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and clearly got the best team on paper. Northamptonshire will have to play very high standard cricket to get the better of the Birmingham based team.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

Date

31st May 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Warwickshire chased 212 against Northamptonshire in the last game between these two sides at the same venue last season.

Warwickshire is a pretty heavy batting side with enough bowling support to take down any opposition. Try to keep more batters from their side as much as possible.

Maxwell will be a player to watch out considering the good batting condition at Wantage Road.

Briggs has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament so far but is not an obvious choice for your XI in this match considering the kind of records left arm spinners have at this venue.

Jake Lintott is due for a big performance this season. This is the match he will be trying to get the best out of himself.

Chris Lynn is yet to play a big innings and will be looking to find the same rhythm he had at Wantage Road last year scoring two half centuries and two centuries at the venue.

Warwickshire has won four of the last five games between these two sides.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Northampton is a very good one for the batters. There is not going to be much of a help for the bowlers on this wicket and the first innings score is expected to go above 200. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a bit of rain expected early in the day but there is no rain predicted during the match time in Northampton.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire Playing XI: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey, Saif Zaib, Joshua Cobb, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, James Sales, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich

Warwickshire Playing XI: Robert Yates, Alex Davies (c&wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Ed Barnard, Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Willey: David Willey will be a top captaincy pick for this match. His all-round abilities are unmatched especially as a bowler who takes the new ball and bats in the top four as well. The conditions at the Wantage road is very much suitable for batting and the southpaw will play a key role against an in from Warwickshire against whom he took 4 wickets last season and also made a handful of runs with the bat in the past.

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has 156 runs in three games including two half centuries. He has been in top form with the bat and has been a big reason behind Warwickshire’s unbeaten run so far. He will be an obvious choice as one of the captaincy choices for this match.

Tom Taylor: Tom Taylor has been the most successful bowler for Northampton this season. In addition, he had a strike rate of 12.55 with 11 wickets at Wantage Road last year. He has 5 wickets this season at a strike rate of 12.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jake Lintott: Left arm chinaman has a terrific record at this venue in the recent past. Jake Lintott has 6 wickets in last two outings at the Wantage Road including a 4-fer. Overall, Lintott has 15 wickets at a strike rate of 9.20 against Northamptonshire.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has earned only 90 points in three games so far. He will be another great differential pick considering his last season’s record at Northampton. Lynn scored 366 runs at a strike rate of 163.39 including 2 50s and 2 centuries at Wantage Road last season.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joshua Cobb: Joshua Cobb has good records against Warwickshire and is an experienced campaigner. But considering his recent form it is advisable to keep him out of your XI.

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOR bat first

Complete team with three of Benjamin, Lynn, Tye, Brookes

If WAR bat first

Complete team with three of Davies, Brookes, Tye, Benjamin

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOR bat first

Complete team with three of Vasconcelos, Davies, Yates, Briggs

If WAR bat first

Complete team with three of Brookes, Barnard, Zaib, Davies

NOR vs WAR Dream11 Prediction:

