NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have depth in the squad, which makes it an even contest. However, Birmingham Phoenix are slightly more favourites, given they have more utility players who can contribute in all the departments. Expect Birmingham Phoenix to win the rubber.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

Date

03 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Lyth has been among the most consistent batters in The Hundred. He scored 299 runs at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 174.85 in the last edition.

Tom Banton had a horrendous campaign last season, as he averaged a mere 13.84 and struck at only 103.75. In the T20 Blast, Banton averaged 31.20 and struck at 149.04 this year.

Adam Hose played a fine knock of 53 in 35 balls against Birmingham Phoenix last year. Overall, he scored 182 runs at an average of 30.34 and a strike rate of 159.64 in the competition last season.

Adam Hose struggled against the spinners last season, as 4 of his five dismissals were against the slow bowlers and struck at 129.54 only.

David Wiese averaged only 20.50 but struck at 146.42 in the recently-concluded Major League Cricket. With the ball, Wiese took only 4 wickets and had an economy rate of 10.55 in the league.

Adil Rashid snared 8 wickets at a strike rate of 19.37 and an economy rate of 7.51 last season.

Will Smeed made 179 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 172.11 in The Hundred last year. He amassed a boundary every 3.85 balls with the willow as well.

Will Smeed in the T20 Blast 2023: 523 runs, 30.76 avg, 175.50 SR & 3.50 BpB ratio.

Miles Hammond had a poor run in The Hundred last year. He averaged only 19.67 and struck at 122.91.

Even in the T20 Blast, Hammond couldn’t create an impact. He scored 245 runs at a meagre average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 122.50 this season.

Liam Livingstone scored 173 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37 in The Hundred last year.

Benny Howell had an average of 13.67 and a strike rate of 11 against the LHBs in the tournament last season. However, he averaged 26.83 and struck at 20.33 against the RHBs.

Tom Helm dismissed 14 batters at an average of 14.07 and a strike rate of 10.14 last season.

11 of those wickets by Helm came against the RHBs at an average of 13.45 and a strike rate of 9.36. Helm averaged 16.33 and struck at 13 against the southpaws.

However, Tom Helm’s worst outing came against Northern Superchargers, as he took only a solitary wicket and conceded runs at an economy rate of 12.90.

Kane Richardson was in amazing form with the ball last season. He picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13.30 and a strike rate of 10.07.

12 of those wickets were snared against the RHBs by Kane Richardson. He averaged 9.25 and took a wicket every 8.16 ball against the RHBs compared to an average of 62 and a strike rate of 33 against the LHBs.

Richardson had an economy rate of 6.80 against the LHBs compared to an economy rate of 11.27 against the RHBs.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Leeds has historically been a high-scoring venue in the white-ball cricket. The average first innings score in the four games here in The Hundred last season was 159.5, with the teams breaching the 150-run mark on as many as four occasions.

Even in the recently-concluded T20 Blast, the average first innings score was 194. The teams batting first won 5 of the seven games in the competition. The pacers took 77.02% of the total wickets. With the overcast conditions expected, there will be some movement available for the new ball bowlers early on.

Weather Report

The rain might affect another game in The Hundred, as showers are predicted throughout the day.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton, Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley.

Birmingham Phoenix: Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Jamie Smith, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Adam Milne

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone always thrives in shorter formats, and a good outing can not be ruled out. He provides value with both bat and ball, making him an ideal candidate for the captaincy.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is another all-rounder who can fetch points with both bat and ball. Shadab has improved a lot as a batter in recent times, and his bowling expertise in the T20s is not unknown.

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth is a consistent run-scorer in the tournament and will look to extend his good run. Lyth opens the innings and can exploit the powerplay restrictions to get off to a rapid start. Less than 2% of people have made him the captain as of now.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has been picked up by less than 11% of users as of now, which makes him an ideal differential pick. In the last season, Hose accumulated 53 runs off 35 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums. Overall, he has been a good performer and can again cause serious damage with the willow.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has surprisingly not been a popular pick by fantasy users. Richardson was a consistent wicket-taker, as pointed out earlier. Northern Superchargers are expected to be RHB-heavy, which increases Richardson’s overall value.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Henry Brookes: Henry Brookes often conceded too many runs and went wicketless several times in the last season. Even in the T20 Blast this year, Brookes had an economy rate of 9.62 with the ball. He can be left out of the team.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Hose, Benny Howell and Reece Topley.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Miles Hammond, Bas de Leede and Adil Rashid.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Bas de Leede, Adam Milne and Adil Rashid.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Will Smeed, Matthew Short and Wayne Parnell.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction:

