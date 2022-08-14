NOS vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Match 13, The Hundred Men's 2022

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match Preview

Northern Superchargers started off their season by winning the first game but they have now lost two games in a row after that. They lost their last game against the Oval Invincibles by 3 wickets. Adam Lyth scored a quickfire 79 but the others failed to capitalise the start. They need to be consistent as a batting unit if they are to do well in the upcoming games. Dwayne Bravo and Adam Lyth are the only consistent performers for them. Faf du Plessis needs to take responsibility and score some runs with the bat. They will look to bounce back on the winning track by winning this game.

London Spirit, on the other hand, are the best side of the tournament after 12 games. They have won all the three games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They are playing a good brand of cricket with all the players doing their role perfectly. The batters are performing as a unit and the bowlers have been excellent. They defended 147 runs in the last game. Eoin Morgan has led them brilliantly. London will look to continue their winning streak.

NOS vs LNS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Match 13, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, Sunday, 10:30 PM IST

NOS vs LNS Venue and Pitch Report

Headingley is a good batting venue and the pitch for this game is expected to be a good one for batting. The average first innings total here is 179 runs in 57 T20 games. Scores of 170-190+ have been scored 38 times out of the 57 games. A high scoring game is expected here. Teams may prefer batting first as 35 games at this ground have been won by teams batting first.

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit are in excellent form and are playing as a team. They will be the favourites to win this game.

Probable NOS vs LNS Playing XI

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Harry Brook, Michael Pepper, Adam Hose, Dwayne Bravo, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Adil Rashid, Ben Raine, Craig Miles

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Top Captaincy Choices for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be the best captaincy option for this game. Thompson has been bowling really well and has picked wickets in every game in this season. He has 8 wickets to his name in three games. Thompson is a big hitter and can contribute with the bat as well. He will fetch points from both bat and ball which makes him a must pick for this game.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell showed some glimpses of him regaining his form in the last game. He scored 34 in the last game and picked up a wicket as well. He is an excellent all-rounder and will be a very valuable pick because of his all-round attributes. He will bowl with the new ball to counter the in-form Adam Lyth. Maxwell will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth will be another very popular captaincy choice for this game. Lyth has been in exceptional form this season. He has 2 half-centuries in three matches. He scored 51 in the first game and 79 off just 33 in the last game. Lyth looks to play his shots from the start and he has already shown what he can do when on song.

Budget Picks for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

Roelof van der Merwe (8.5 Credits): Roelof van der Merwe will be the best budget pick at just 8 credits. He is a utility player and will fetch points from batting, bowling and fielding as well. He will bowl with the new ball and will bat in the lower middle-order. He scored 15 runs in the last game.

David Wiese (8.5 Credits): David Wiese will be another good budget pick for this game. He will bat in the lower order as a big hitter and will bowl his quota of sets. Wiese scored a brilliant fifty in the second last game. He picked one wicket in the last game.

Differential Pick for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

Harry Brook: Harry Brook will be the best differential pick for this game. Brook was part of the England Lions who played a warm-up game against South Africa. He is an excellent batter and has been in terrific form. He scored a match-winning 33* in the first game. Brook will strengthen the Northern Superchargers batting and he can score big on his day.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

If NOS Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Glenn Maxwell

If LNS Bats First: C - Eoin Morgan, VC - Nathan Ellis

Mega League Team for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

If NOS Bats First: C - Dwayne Bravo, VC - Adam Lyth

If LNS Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Kieron Pollard

Which Contests to Join for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.