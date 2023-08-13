NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Northern Superchargers have played some good cricket in this tournament so far and might win the game.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Date

13 August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tom Banton has 18 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Banton’s last five scores: 81, 0, 44, 36 & 4.

Matthew Short’s last five scores: 0, 8, 73, 8 & 14.

Harry Brook has 33 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Harry Brook at Headingley in The Hundred: 154 runs, 93 balls, 30.80 avg & 165.59 SR.

Harry Brook vs Richard Gleeson in the T20s: 25 runs, 20 balls, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Adam Hose at Headingley in The Hundred: 153 runs, 82 balls, 30.60 avg & 186.58 SR.

Adam Hose made 59 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Saif Zaib’s last five scores: 17, 21, 12, 55 & 25.

Brydon Carse’s last five scores: 12, 33*, 8, 39 & 0 He is a more than handy batter.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 9, 54*, 1, 19* & 3.

David Wiese has 40 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals. He also has a solitary wicket against Manchester Originals.

David Wiese at Headingley in The Hundred: 97 runs, 54 balls, 24.25 avg, 179.62 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Wiese has 2 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 12.18 at Headingley in The Hundred.

Wayne Parnell at Headingley in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 8.42 avg, 7.14 SR & 7.08 economy rate.

Adil Rashid has 4 wickets in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Adil Rashid at Headingley in The Hundred: 12 wickets, 21.75 avg, 15.58 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/20, 1/29, 1/14 & 2/23.

Reece Topley has a solitary wicket against Manchester Originals.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 1/41, 2/20, 3/30, 1/7 & 1/14.

Callum Parkinson’s last five figures: 1/19, 2/29, 0/20, 1/37 & 1/29.

Phil Salt has 74 runs in three innings against Northern Superchargers.

Phil Salt has 73 runs at a strike rate of 214.70 in two innings at Headingley in The Hundred.

Jos Buttler made 59 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 62 runs, 37 balls, 167.56 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Reece Topley in the T20s: 24 runs, 21 balls, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 23, 43, 62, 37* & 42.

Laurie Evans has 54 runs at a strike rate of 186.20 in three innings against Northern Superchargers. He has 53 runs at a strike rate of 189.28 at Headingley in The Hundred.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 5, 21, 1, 0 & 0.

Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 40 runs, 41 balls, 97.56 SR & 5 dismissals.

Max Holden’s last five scores: 0, 0, 24, 37 & 5.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 13, 21, 16*, 1* & 32.

Paul Walter has 49 runs at a strike rate of 222.72 in two innings against Northern Superchargers. He also took 3 wickets in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 0/26, 2/27, 0/22, 2/20 & 3/38.

Tom Hartley has a solitary wicket against Northern Superchargers.

Joshua Little snared 2 wickets in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Joshua’s Little last five figures: 1/38, 2/15, 2/22, 0/34 & 2/23.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Headingley is expected to be a good one for the batters. The teams winning the toss will look to bat first. There might be some assistance for the new ball pacers as well.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 18°C, with some chances of rain.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is one of the most popular and safe choices for the captaincy position in this game. He opens the innings and can make a big score. Short can also contribute with the ball.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook is one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket at the moment. He also has a fine record at Headingley in The Hundred.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in the tournament and scores runs consistently. He is a safe captaincy choice for this game.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has surprisingly been picked up by less than 10% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a decent record at this venue and can fetch game-changing points in the fantasy teams.

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans has been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. His recent form hasn’t been good, but Evans is a quality player who can change the game single-handedly on his day. A good knock is well on the cards.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Brydon Carse: Brydon Carse bats low and hasn’t bowled much this season. Hence, he can be avoided in this game.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Wayne Parnell and Richard Gleeson.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Adam Hose and Reece Topley.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with David Wiese, Richard Gleeson and Wayne Parnell.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Adil Rashid and Tom Hartley.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Northern Superchargers have played some good cricket in this tournament so far and might win the game.

