NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Match 21, The Hundred Men's 2022

Get NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, team and Tips for the Hundred men's match between Northern Superchargers and Manchester originals.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match Preview

Northern Superchargers won their last game after a good performance from their all-rounders, especially David Wiese. They defeated the Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs. They are in 6th position with 2 wins in 5 games. David Wiese (34 runs + 3 wickets), Adam Lyth (56 runs) and Adam Hose (53* runs) were the star performers for them. Others also did well and they managed to get the vital 2 points. The road ahead is very tough for them and they must win of all their remaining matches to give themselves any chances of qualifying for the eliminator.

Manchester Originals also won their last game. They defeated the Southern Brave by 68 runs. Jos Buttler (68 runs) and Andre Russell (64* runs + 1 wicket) set the tone with the bat and then the bowlers did a great job and won the game for their side. Their opening pair is in good form and they've scored runs in almost every game. Manchester needs to be consistent going ahead in the tournament and they will look to continue their winning momentum from the last game.

NOS vs MNR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Match 21, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, Sunday, 11:30 PM IST

NOS vs MNR Venue and Pitch Report

Headingley has been a high scoring venue in T20 cricket. The average 1st innings total here is 179 runs in 57 T20 matches. Scores in the range of 170-190 have been scored 18 times while 190+ has been scored 20 times. The two games played here in this season have seen average totals but this game is expected to be a high scoring one. Chasing teams have been on the backfoot here as they have won only 21 of the 57 games. High pace and good spin bowling will be effective here.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals are looking more balanced as a side. They will start as the favorites to win this game.

Predicted NOS vs MNR Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Paul Walter, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Mitchell Stanley

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Hose, Harry Brook, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Adil Rashid, Ben Raine, Craig Miles

Top Captaincy Choices for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell, in the last match, showed why he is the best all-rounder in T20 cricket. Russell scored 64* off just 23 balls and picked up a wicket as well. He showed what he is capable of with the bat and was hitting sixes for fun. Russell will be the best captaincy option as he will contribute from both bat and ball.

Jos Buttler: Except one game, Jos Buttler has scored runs in every match of this season and has led his team from the front. Buttler scored 68 runs in the last game. It was his second half-century in 5 games. He is one of the best batters in white ball cricket and will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Buttler will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

David Willey: David Willey will be a top captaincy choice in this game. Willey will bat in the middle-order and will bowl full quota of his left arm-medium pace bowling. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Willey is an excellent batter in domestic cricket and he can score big with the bat and can pick wickets as well. He will be a valuable pick.

Budget Picks for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Sean Abbott (8.5 Credits): Sean Abbott is the lead pacer for the Manchester Originals. Abbott will bowl with the new ball and then at the back end of the innings. He has been in good form. Abbott picked one wicket in the last game. He is a capable batter as well and will be an excellent budget pick.

Tristan Stubbs (8.5 Credits): Tristan Stubbs is in the Manchester squad for his six hitting abilities but he has contributed with the ball in the last two games. Stubbs has picked 2 wickets each in the last two games. He bowls off-spin and is a brute of a hitter with the bat. He will be a great budget pick.

Differential Pick for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Adam Hose: Adam Hose will be an excellent differential pick. He has been in top form for the Northern Superchargers. Hose scored 53* in the last game. He likes to play his shots and will be an important batter for his side. As mentioned earlier, Hose will be a great differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If NOS Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Jos Buttler

If MNR Bats First: C - Adam Lyth, VC - Tristan Stubbs

Mega League Team for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

If NOS Bats First: C - David Willey, VC - Philip Salt

If MNR Bats First: C - Dwayne Bravo, VC - Faf du Plessis

Which Contests to Join for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.