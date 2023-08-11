NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good squad and will go hard at each other. However, Northern Superchargers will be playing at home, making them marginally favourites.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

Date

11 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tom Banton has 17 runs at a strike rate of 68 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tom Banton’s both dismissals have come against left-arm pacers this season.

Tom Banton vs Sam Curran in the T20s: 66 runs, 48 balls, 137.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tom Banton vs Tom Curran in all T20s: 40 runs, 18 balls, 222.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tom Banton vs Gus Atkinson in the T20s: 44 runs, 34 balls, 129.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matthew Short’s last five scores: 8, 73, 8, 14 & 5.

Matthew Short vs leg spinners in the T20s in 2023: 26 runs, 28 balls, 92.85 SR & 5 dismissals.

Harry Brook made 47 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 0, 63*, 0, 27* & 0.

Harry Brook vs leg spinners in The Hundred: 46 runs, 42 balls, 109.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook at Headingley in The Hundred: 150 runs, 88 balls, 37.50 avg & 170.45 SR.

Adam Hose at Headingley in The Hundred: 112 runs, 63 balls, 28 avg & 177.77 SR.

Adam Hose made 13 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Adam Hose vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 12 runs, 15 balls, 80 SR & 2 dismissals.

Adam Hose vs spinners in the T20s in 2023: 249 runs, 204 balls, 22.63 avg, 122.05 SR & 11 dismissals.

Saif Zaib’s last five scores: 21, 12, 55, 25 & 5.

Brydon Carse’s last five scores: 33*, 8, 39, 0 & 58. He is a more than handy batter.

Brydon Carse snared a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles. He has 2 wickets in 55 balls at an economy rate of 11.13 at Headingley in The Hundred.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 54*, 1, 19*, 3 & 19.

David Wiese has 5 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

David Wiese at Headingley in The Hundred: 88 runs, 48 balls, 29.33 avg, 183.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Wiese has 2 wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 12.22 at Headingley in The Hundred.

David Wiese vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 86 avg, 57 SR & 9.05 economy rate.

David Wiese vs RHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 38 avg, 19.66 SR & 11.59 economy rate.

Wayne Parnell at Headingley in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 6 avg, 6 SR & 6 economy rate.

Wayne Parnell vs LHBs in The Hundred in 2023: 2 wickets, 7 avg, 8.50 SR & 4.94 economy rate.

Wayne Parnell vs RHBs in The Hundred in 2023: 3 wickets, 17 avg, 11 SR & 9.27 economy rate.

Adil Rashid has 4 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Adil Rashid at Headingley in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 20.27 avg, 15.18 SR & 8.01 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/29, 1/14, 2/23 & 0/33.

Reece Topley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 17.16 avg, 12.50 SR & 8.24 economy rate.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 9 wickets, 26.88 avg, 17.77 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 2/20, 3/30, 1/7, 1/14 & 0/26.

Callum Parkinson’s last five figures: 2/29, 0/20, 1/37, 1/29 & 1/35.

Jason Roy has 52 runs at a strike rate of 115.55 in two innings against Northern Superchargers. He has 52 runs in his only innings at Headingley in the competition.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in The Hundred: 39 runs, 28 balls, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy vs David Wiese in the T20s: 71 runs, 34 balls, 208.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks made 3 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 32, 16, 11, 9 & 8.

Jordan Cox made 48 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 60, 18, 1, 4 & 110*.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Adil Rashid in the T20s: 42 runs, 31 balls, 135.48 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Billings made 3 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 5, 4, 25, 36 & 11.

Ross Whiteley has 12 runs in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Sam Curran made 60 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Sam Curran took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Sam Curran vs LHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 14 avg, 11.80 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 44.66 avg, 27.66 SR & 9.78 economy rate.

Gus Atkinson has 6 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 9 in The Hundred this season.

Sunil Narine has 4 wickets at an average of 6.50 and a strike rate of 10 against Northern Superchargers.

Sunil Narine vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 20.50 avg, 16.16 SR & 7.79 economy rate.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in The Hundred: 17 wickets, 12.17 avg, 12.23 SR & 5.91 economy rate.

Spencer Johnson took 3 wickets while conceding only one run in his debut game two nights ago.

Nathan Sowter vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 11.67 avg, 7 SR & 10 economy rate.

Nathan Sowter vs RHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 25.75 avg, 19.75 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Pick more all-rounders and bowlers of the teams bowling second.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Leeds has historically been a high-scoring venue in the white-ball cricket. The average first innings score in the four games here in The Hundred last season was 159.5, with the teams breaching the 150-run mark on as many as four occasions.

Even in the recently-concluded T20 Blast, the average first innings score was 194. The teams batting first won 5 of the seven games in the competition. The pacers took 77.02% of the total wickets. There will be some movement available for the new ball bowlers early on.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C, with very little chance of rain.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular and safe captaincy pick for this game. He opens the innings and can bat long. Short is also a useful bowler who can snare a few wickets.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook has done reasonably well at Headingley in the competition. He is an attacking batter who can take the game away within a few balls. Barring a duck in the previous rubber, Brook has also looked in fine touch of late.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran also contributes with both bat and ball, making him an ideal captaincy pick. He bats in the top five mostly and bowls in the crucial phases for Oval Invincibles. Hence, Curran can be a valuable player in this game.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has been picked up by less than 14% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a decent record at this venue and can trouble the batters with his variations.

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. He is a quality batter who can fetch useful points with the willow and behind the wickets.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Zaib: While it’s tough to ignore any player completely, Saif Zaib can be left out of the fantasy teams in this game.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Banton, Will Jacks and Wayne Parnell.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Hose, Jason Roy and Spencer Johnson.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Will Jacks, David Wiese and Wayne Parnell.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

