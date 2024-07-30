NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Quality-wise, Southern Brave look stronger. They will be further bolstered by a couple of additions. Northern Supergiants have several key players missing. Expect SOB to win the game.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Northern Superchargers will be up against Southern Brave in the 8th match of The Hundred 2024 in Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday (August 30). The home team, Northern Superchargers, lost their previous game by a massive 47-run margin against Trent Rockets at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over London Spirit at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, to start their campaign on a winning note. While the home side will look to open their account, the Brave hope to keep their winning run going and register another victory.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ollie Robinson has 149 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 177.38 in four T20 innings in Headingley. He also has two fifties here.

Ollie Robinson’s last five scores: 25, 2*, 21, 4 & 0.

Graham Clark has 243 runs at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 140.46 in nine T20 innings in Headingley. He also has two fifties here.

Graham Clark vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 39 balls, 9 average, 92.30 SR & 4 dismissals.

Graham Clark vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 62 runs, 76 balls, 15.50 average, 81.57 SR & 4 dismissals.

Graham Clark’s previous five scores: 17, 13, 0, 6 & 21.

Matthew Short scored 73 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Matthew Short has 41 runs at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 157.69 in four T20 innings in Headingley. He also has 2 wickets here.

Matthew Short vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 73.50 average, 45.50 SR & 9.69 economy rate. Matthew Short vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 24.20 average, 24.80 SR & 5.85 economy rate.

Matthew Short’s previous five scores: 4, 19, 4, 56 & 33. Matthew Short’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/24, 3/27, 1/15 & 0/38.

Nicholas Pooran has 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 115.21 in two T20 innings in Headingley.

Nicholas Pooran vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 135 runs, 112 balls, 33.75 average, 120.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Jofra Archer in T20s: 24 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 10, 8, 35, 26 & 4.

Adam Hose has 16 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Adam Hose has 295 runs at an average of 21.07 and a strike rate of 155.26 in 14 T20 innings in Headingley. He also has a fifty here.

Adam Hose vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 67 runs, 58 balls, 11.16 average, 115.51 SR & 6 dismissals.

Adam Hose vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 62 runs, 60 balls, 12.40 average, 103.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Adam Hose vs Rehan Ahmed in T20s: 28 runs, 24 balls, 9.33 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Hose’s previous five scores: 4, 8, 63, 45* & 7.

Michael Jones has 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 119.60 in four T20 innings in Headingley.

Michael Jones vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 29 runs, 34 balls, 7.25 average, 85.29 SR & 4 dismissals.

Michael Jones vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 16 runs, 12 balls, 5.33 average, 133.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Michael Jones’ last five scores: 7, 14, 1, 0 & 0.

Jordan Clark has 81 runs at an average of 16.20 and a strike rate of 144.64 in six T20 innings in Headingley. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Jordan Clark vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 28.57 average, 20.85 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Jordan Clark vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 8.25 average, 7.25 SR & 6.82 economy rate.

Jordan Clark’s last five figures: 0/45, 3/24, 2/22, 1/25 & 0/6.

Ben Dwarshuis has 43 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 186.95 in three T20 innings in Headingley. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 20.66 in three T20 innings here.

Ben Dwarshuis vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 43 runs, 23 balls, 14.33 average, 186.95 SR & 3 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him once in six balls.

Ben Dwarshuis vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 19.08 average, 16 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Ben Dwarshuis vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 13.87 average, 13.62 SR & 6.11 economy rate.

Ben Dwarshuis’ previous five figures: 2/28, 1/6, 1/22, 1/22 & 0/24.

Matthew Potts has 9 wickets at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 16.33 in eight T20 innings in Headingley.

Matthew Potts vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 25 average, 21 SR & 7.14 economy rate. Matthew Potts vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 34.50 average, 23 SR & 9 economy rate.

Matthew Potts’ last five figures: 2/37, 0/25, 0/55, 3/20 & 2/26.

Adil Rashid has 4 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 15 in three innings against Southern Brave.

Adil Rashid has 78 wickets at an average of 23.01 and a strike rate of 17.83 in 67 T20 innings in Headingley. He also has three four-wicket hauls here.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 19.05 average, 16.30 SR & 7.01 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 32.80 average, 27.60 SR & 7.13 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 0/28, 1/25, 2/13, 1/20 & 1/21.

Callum Parkinson has a solitary wicket in two innings against Southern Brave.

Callum Parkinson has 10 wickets at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 24.10 in 12 T20 innings in Headingley.

Callum Parkinson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 16.77 average, 14.38 SR & 6.99 economy rate. Callum Parkinson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 17.11 average, 15.33 SR & 6.69 economy rate.

Callum Parkinson’s previous five figures: 0/24, 2/33, 1/31, 3/15 & 0/19.

Southern Brave:

Finn Allen has 52 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 167.74 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Finn Allen has 121 runs at an average of 24.20 and a strike rate of 186.15 in five T20 innings in Headingley.

Finn Allen vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 169 runs, 103 balls, 21.12 average, 164.07 SR & 8 dismissals. Ben Dwarshuis has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Finn Allen vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 70 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 212.12 SR & 4 dismissals.

Finn Allen vs Callum Parkinson in T20s: 17 runs, 16 balls, 8.50 average, 106.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 13, 101, 6, 0 & 77.

James Vince has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 112.50 in three innings against Northern Superchargers.

James Vince scored 13 runs in his only T20 innings in Headingley.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 179 runs, 131 balls, 17.90 average, 136.64 SR & 10 dismissals. Callum Parkinson has dismissed him once in ten balls.

James Vince vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 119 runs, 102 balls, 29.75 average, 116.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

James Vince vs Adil Rashid in T20s: 10 runs, 14 balls, 5 average, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

James Vince’s previous five scores: 56, 41, 23, 14 & 21.

Leus du Plooy has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 125.64 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Leus du Plooy has 99 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 159.67 in six T20 innings in Headingley. He also has a fifty here.

Leus du Plooy vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 20 runs, 19 balls, 6.66 average, 105.26 SR & 3 dismissals. Adil Rashid has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 23*, 6, 73*, 28 & 6.

Laurie Evans has 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 200 in five innings against Northern Superchargers.

Laurie Evans has 225 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 164.23 in six T20 innings in Headingley. He also has a fifty here.

Laurie Evans vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 135 runs, 89 balls, 16.87 average, 151.68 SR & 8 dismissals. Ben Dwarshuis has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 58 runs, 61 balls, 11.60 average, 95.08 SR & 5 dismissals. Adil Rashid has dismissed him twice in 30 balls.

Laurie Evans’ previous five scores: 1*, 4, 8, 21 & 13.

Chris Jordan took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 30 wickets, 24.03 average, 17.03 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 20.23 average, 15.84 SR & 7.66 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/35, 0/23, 3/34 & 1/35.

Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 17.33 average, 16.33 SR & 6.36 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 15.60 SR & 8.38 economy rate.

Jofra Archer’s previous five figures: 1/24, 1/33, 0/16, 3/40 & 1/34.

Rehan Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 13.33 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Rehan Ahmed has 2 wickets in four T20 innings in Headingley.

Rehan Ahmed vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 34.28 average, 27 SR & 7.61 economy rate. Rehan Ahmed vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 7.85 economy rate.

Rehan Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/29, 1/43, 0/25, 1/37 & 1/20.

Craig Overton vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 24.11 average, 17.88 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Craig Overton vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 31 average, 25.50 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Craig Overton’s previous five figures: 3/16, 0/32, 0/19, 1/34 & 2/35.

Tymal Mills has 2 wickets in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Tymal Mills vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 28 wickets, 22.57 average, 16.64 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Tymal Mills vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 16.71 average, 12.28 SR & 8.16 economy rate.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 2/37, 1/34, 2/28, 1/32 & 1/33.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Headingley have always been batting paradises, and expect a similar surface again. The ball will come nicely on the bat again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Graham Clark, Ollie Robinson (wk), Matthew Short (c), Nicholas Pooran, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Jordan Clark, Ben Dwarshuis, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson.

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Alex Davies (wk), Kieron Pollard, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Finn Allen: Finn Allen will open the innings. Allen is a dangerous batter and has been in fine form. He can score big.

Craig Overton: Craig Overton is another popular captaincy option for this game. Overton will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Callum Parkinson: Callum Parkinson has been selected by less than 4% of users as of now. Parkinson will bowl in different phases and is a quality operator. He can snare a few wickets.

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans’ selection % currently stands at 19.72. Evans is a dangerous batter. He can score big.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Michael Jones: Michael Jones might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Graham Clark, James Vince, Jordan Clark, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ollie Robinson, Finn Allen, Kieron Pollard, Matthew Potts, and Tymal Mills.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Graham Clark, Leus du Plooy, Adil Rashid, and Rehan Ahmed.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, Adam Hose, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Callum Parkinson, and Matthew Potts.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Quality-wise, Southern Brave look stronger. They will be further bolstered by a couple of additions. Northern Supergiants have several key players missing. Expect SOB to win the game.

