NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: While Northern Superchargers have a home advantage, they miss plenty of their first-starters. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have more balance and quality in their squad. Expect TRT to win the game.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Northern Superchargers will take on Trent Rockets in the fourth match of The Hundred 2024 on Friday (July 26) in Headingley, Leeds. It will be the first encounter of both teams this season and will look to start on a winning note.

Northern Superchargers were at the bottom of the points table last season, winning only two of their eight games. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets registered three victories but failed to qualify for the knockout stages. The two sides hope to improve and win more matches in a fresh season.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 161.01 in three innings against Trent Rockets. He also has a fifty against them.

Jason Roy has 52 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 118.18 in two innings in Leeds. He also has a fifty here.

Jason Roy vs Luke Wood in T20s: 29 runs, 30 balls, 9.66 average, 96.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 27, 27, 12, 69 & 26.

Matthew Short scored 8 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Matthew Short has 37 runs at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 160.86 in three innings in Leeds. He also has 2 wickets here.

Matthew Short vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 33 runs, 23 balls, 16.50 average, 143.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matthew Short vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 65 average, 43 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Matthew Short vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 24.20 average, 24.80 SR & 5.85 economy rate.

Matthew Short’s previous five scores: 19, 4, 56, 33 & 58. Matthew Short’s last five figures: 0/24, 3/27, 1/15, 0/38 & 1/33.

Adam Hose has 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 114.28 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Adam Hose has 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 171.28 in seven innings in Leeds. He also has a fifty here.

Adam Hose vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 67 runs, 58 balls, 11.16 average, 115.51 SR & 6 dismissals.

Adam Hose vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 62 runs, 60 balls, 12.40 average, 103.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Adam Hose’s previous five scores: 8, 63, 45*, 7 & 17.

Ollie Robinson’s last five scores: 2*, 21, 4, 0 & 41.

Graham Clark vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 62 runs, 75 balls, 15.50 average, 82.66 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 62 balls.

Graham Clark’s previous five scores: 13, 0, 6, 21 & 0.

Jordan Clark’s last five figures: 3/24, 2/22, 1/25, 0/6 & 1/23.

Ben Dwarshuis vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 18.63 average, 16.18 SR & 6.91 economy rate. Ben Dwarshuis vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 15.42 average, 14.71 SR & 6.29 economy rate.

Ben Dwarshuis’ previous five figures: 1/6, 1/22, 1/22, 0/24 & 3/35.

Adil Rashid has 3 wickets at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 20 in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Adil Rashid has 14 wickets at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 19 in 12 innings in Leeds.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 17.65 average, 15.30 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 32.80 average, 27.60 SR & 7.13 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 1/25, 2/13, 1/20, 1/21 & 0/29.

Reece Topley has 2 wickets in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Reece Topley has 5 wickets at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 16 in five innings in Leeds.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 46.66 average, 32.11 SR & 8.71 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 15.66 average, 11.80 SR & 7.96 economy rate.

Reece Topley’s previous five figures: 2/27, 1/25, 1/29, 0/23 & 0/26.

Pat Brown has 3 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 11.66 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Pat Brown vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 19 average, 13 SR & 8.76 economy rate. Pat Brown vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 14 average, 13.16 SR & 6.37 economy rate.

Pat Brown’s last five figures: 1/28, 4/23, 1/33, 1/15 & 0/37.

Callum Parkinson has 4 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 8.75 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Callum Parkinson has 4 wickets at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 21.25 in five innings in Leeds.

Callum Parkinson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 15.55 average, 13.50 SR & 6.91 economy rate. Callum Parkinson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 16.88 average, 14.88 SR & 6.80 economy rate.

Callum Parkinson’s previous five figures: 2/33, 1/31, 3/15, 0/19 & 1/24.

Trent Rockets:

Tom Banton has 10 runs in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Tom Banton has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 144.77 in five innings in Leeds. He also has a fifty here.

Tom Banton’s last five scores: 28, 8, 79*, 17 & 77*.

Alex Hales has 112 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 134.93 in three innings against Northern Superchargers.

Alex Hales scored 43 runs in his only innings in Leeds.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 179 runs, 152 balls, 17.90 average, 117.76 SR & 10 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 186 runs, 156 balls, 20.66 average, 119.23 SR & 9 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs Callum Parkinson in T20s: 93 runs, 66 balls, 23.25 average, 140.90 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores: 6, 36, 3, 38 & 86*.

Adam Lyth has 94 runs at an average of 13.42 and a strike rate of 128.76 in seven innings in Leeds.

Adam Lyth vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 44 balls, 28.50 average, 129.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

Adam Lyth vs Callum Parkinson in T20s: 61 runs, 57 balls, 20.33 average, 107.01 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Lyth’s last five scores: 8, 22, 30, 4 & 6.

Sam Hain scored 20 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Sam Hain vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 79 runs, 65 balls, 26.33 average, 121.53 SR & 3 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in six balls.

Sam Hain vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 84 runs, 73 balls, 28 average, 115.06 SR & 3 dismissals. Adil Rashid has dismissed him twice in 23 balls.

Sam Hain vs Pat Brown in T20s: 58 runs, 47 balls, 29 average, 123.40 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Hain’s previous five scores: 93, 52*, 14, 98* & 76.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 192 runs, 116 balls, 27.42 average, 165.51 SR & 7 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 71 runs, 41 balls, 14.20 average, 173.17 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Adil Rashid in T20s: 32 runs, 46 balls, 16 average, 69.56 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 1, 36, 26, 1 & 23.

Lewis Gregory has 26 runs in three innings against Northern Superchargers. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Lewis Gregory vs pace in T20s in 2024: 124 runs, 85 balls, 15.50 average, 145.88 SR & 8 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 23.55 average, 17.22 SR & 8.20 economy rate. Lewis Gregory vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 22.80 average, 17.20 SR & 7.95 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory’s previous five scores: 7, 6*, 12*, 9 & 19*. Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 0/38, 0/21, 1/25, 1/34 & 3/34.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 51 runs, 55 balls, 17 average, 92.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 31 wickets, 20.87 average, 19.87 SR & 6.30 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 31.42 average, 25.28 SR & 7.45 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 17*, 4, 3, 4 & 15. Imad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/20, 2/28, 1/31, 0/28 & 0/4.

Jordan Thompson has a solitary wicket in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Jordan Thompson has 36 runs in two innings in Leeds. He also took a solitary wicket in his only innings here.

Jordan Thompson vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 6 runs, 10 balls, 3 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals. Callum Parkinson has dismissed him once in six balls.

Jordan Thompson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 20.13 average, 15.53 SR & 7.77 economy rate. Jordan Thompson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 19.16 average, 11.50 SR & 10 economy rate.

Jordan Thompson’s previous five scores: 50*, 40*, 23, 5* & 20. Jordan Thompson’s last five figures: 3/44, 0/37, 1/16, 1/20 & 2/41.

Chris Green vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 24.72 average, 20.45 SR & 7.25 economy rate. Chris Green vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 29 average, 24.50 SR & 7.10 economy rate.

Chris Green’s previous five figures: 0/39, 1/34, 2/33, 2/21 & 0/40.

Luke Wood has 5 wickets at an average of 11.60 and a strike rate of 8 in three innings against Northern Superchargers.

Luke Wood took 2 wickets in his only innings in Leeds.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 19 wickets, 34.10 average, 26.36 SR & 7.76 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 26.18 average, 17.18 SR & 9.14 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 0/42, 3/23, 0/24, 0/32 & 0/35.

Ollie Robinson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 22 average, 17.53 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Ollie Robinson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 14 average, 20.33 SR & 4.13 economy rate.

Ollie Robinson’s previous five figures: 3/27, 0/39, 3/27, 2/25 & 0/30.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Headingley have generally been good for batting, and the average first-innings score in the competition last year was 175, with pacers snaring 58.53% of wickets here. There might be some help for spinners as well. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Jason Roy, Matthew Short (c), Graham Clark, Ollie Robinson (wk), Adam Hose, Jordan Clark, Ben Dwarshuis, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Pat Brown, Callum Parkinson.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Tom Banton (wk), Adam Lyth, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Thompson, Chris Green, Luke Wood, Ollie Robinson.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will open the innings. Hales has a fine record against Northern Supergiants. He can score big.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim will contribute with both bat and ball. Wasim will get some help off the deck. He can fetch match-winning points.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Callum Parkinson: Callum Parkinson has been selected by less than 5% of users as of now. Parkinson has a fine record against Trent Rockets and will get some help off the pitch. He can dismiss a few batters.

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth’s selection % currently stands at 6.42. Lyth will bat in the top order and is a dangerous batter. He can make a substantial score.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jordan Clark: Jordan Clark might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Graham Clark, Ollie Robinson, and Pat Brown.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ollie Robinson, Rovman Powell, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Lewis Gregory.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Graham Clark, Sam Hain, Pat Brown, and Ollie Robinson.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, and Lewis Gregory.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

While Northern Superchargers have a home advantage, they miss plenty of their first-starters. Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have more balance and quality in their squad. Expect TRT to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.