NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred Women's 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Match 4

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Date

3rd August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Teams batting first have won each and every domestic Women’s T20s at Leeds this summer.

The first Women’s T20 game of the season at Leeds saw over 400 runs scored across two innings.

Birmingham Phoenix have won both the times they met Northern Superchargers across two seasons.

Last time Northern Superchargers traveled to Leeds, they lost batting second by 14 runs.

Eve Jones was top run-scorer with a 64 when these two sides met last time at Leeds.

Katie Levick has always found themselves amongst wickets whenever these two sides met. In addition, Levick took 9 wickets in three T20s she played at Leeds this season.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a match winning 92 last time Northern Superchargers played their opening game at Leeds.

Alice Davidson took 3 wickets against Birmingham Phoenix last year.

Phoebe Litchfield can be a decent differential pick from the NOS-W side.

Pick more batters from the team batting first.

Linsey Smith was the third highest wicket taker with 13 wickets in 9 games in England’s domestic T20 tournament this year.

Pick only pacers in at least one of your teams.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Leeds in Headingley is a good one for the batters. Seamers do find some help from the deck but batters will enjoy batting here in the major part of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 140. The team winning the toss should bat first.



Weather Report

There is a good chance of rain throughout the day in Headingley. There is definitely a possibility it will play a spoilsport during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson-Richards, Marie Kelly, Bess Heath (wk), Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall.

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Tess Flintoff, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues will be one of the top captaincy choices ahead of this game. In absence of Alyssa Healy and last year’s top run-scorer Laura Wolvaardt, Rorigues will be a key factor for the Superchargers this season.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in the world. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices. Moreover, is coming into this tournament on the back of a good form with the bat in Sri Lanka.

Amy Jones: Amy Jones will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. The keeper-batter is expected to come up the order and get the most out of the conditions. She was the highest run-scorer for the Phoenix in their last meeting against the Superchargers.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Emily Arlott: Emily Arlott was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament last season. She took nine wickets at an incredible average of 11.11. She has been selected only by 16% of the teams as of writing this which makes her one of the best differential picks to have.

Bess Heath: Bess Heath is another great differential pick ahead of this game. The keeper-batter will have a lot to do with the bat in this current Superchargers’ batting lineup. She will be worth taking a risk in any one team for this game.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abtaha Maqsood: The Scottish wrist spinner can be a risky pick ahead of this game. The venue for this game has not been the best one for the wrist spinners and Maqsood also took just 2 wickets in five games for Phoenix last year. Her current form also does not look convincing and that is why it is advisable to keep him out of your XIs for this game.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Eve Jones, Phoebe Litchfield, Bess Heath, Katie Levick

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Jemimah, Wareham, Levick, Cross

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wareham, Grace Hall, Linsey Smith, Amy Jones

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction:

Birmingham Phoenix Women should start this game as favorites. They clearly looks the better side with more experience and star power.