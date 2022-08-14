NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirits Women, Match 5, The Hundred Women 2022

Get NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team, prediction and Tips for the Hundred Women's match between Northern Superchargers and London Spirit.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Northern Superchargers Women will take on the London Spirits Women in Match 5 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Both the teams are coming into this fixture with a defeat in the first game of their respective campaign. Northern Superchargers had a good game with the bat but their bowlers failed to defend the total. They will be hosting the London Spirits this time and will be hoping to improve on their bowling. However, they could not cross the line last time against the Spirits and will be looking to grab the first win against them and their 2022 season as well.

On the other side, Beth Mooney announced her arrival in style with a record-breaking 97 for London Spirits. But the bowlers could not deliver the same way and lost the first match with 6 balls to spare. Although they lost the first game but looking for a team to beat this season. The absence of Heather Knight is surely going to make an impact but they did well against the Superchargers last time they met. They will be looking to make it two in two against them and register their first win of the season.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirits Women, Match 5, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Leeds, Headingley

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, Friday, 3:30 PM IST

NOS-W vs LNS-W Venue and Pitch Report

Leeds has been a terrific venue for the batters this summer. Bowlers do enjoy some early movement but once the batters are set there is no looking back for them. The average first innings score was around 125 last year. Keeping in mind that both these two teams have a strong batting line-up we should see a good score on this wicket in this game. Teams winning the toss should bat second in this match.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are coming into this game after a defeat in their opening fixture. There is not much of a difference between these two teams but London Spirits seems to have a better bowling attack on paper and should get the better of Northern Superchargers in this match.

Probable NOS-W vs LNS-W Playing XI

Northern Superchargers Women : Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick

London Spirits Women : Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Naomi Dattani, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean (c), Amara Carr. Freya Davies, Megan Schutt.

Top Captaincy Choices for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is currently the best T20I batter in the world. After a dominating Commonwealth Games, the Australian opener started her Hundred campaign with a record-breaking 97. She is a must-do choice for captaincy in one of your XIs .

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the top captaincy choices of this tournament. She started the 2022 season from where she left last year. She scored a brilliant half century against the Oval Invincibles in the first match at the Oval. She scored a half century against London Spirits last time these two met.

Amelia Kerr: The New Zealand international had a good outing with the bat against the Southern Brave, scoring 37 off 27 while batting at 3. She bowls leg spin and gives her team a good wicket taking option with the ball. Her all-round abilities sets her apart from the others and that is the reason she should be picked as captain in one of your XIs.

Budget Picks for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Danielle Gibson (8.5 Credits): Danielle Gibson had a poor game with the bat in the last game but she took 2 wickets with the ball. She is one of the best all-rounders in the domestic circuit. Keeping her in your team will do a lot of good as she will only cost you 8.5 CR.

Alice Davidson Richards (8.5 Credits): Alice Davidson Richards all-round abilities makes it a lot easier to pick her in the team. Her batting down the order is very important for the Superchargers. She will cost just 8.5 CR which makes her one of the best budget picks for this match.

Differential Pick for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Alyssa Healy: The Australian superstar has not been great in the shortest format for some time now. But she did find some form in the last game and that is the reason she can be the best differential pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Jemimah Rodrigues, VC - Amelia Kerr

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Danielle Gibson, VC - Megan Schutt

Mega League Team for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Alyssa Healy, VC - Charlie Dean

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Beth Mooney, VC - Laura Wolvaardt

Which Contests to Join for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.