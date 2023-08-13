NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper NOS-W should win this match against MNR-W.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Date

13th August 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

NOS-W is currently placed second in the league standings with three wins out of their four outings in the competition.

They have been unbeaten at home and will be looking to sustain the run with another win here.

On the other hand, MNR-W have won only one game out of their two outings with the remaining other two being washed out by relentless rain.

MNR-W spin bowling is arguably one of the best in the competition and the conditions are expected to be dry in Headingley during the match time.

Amanda Wellington took 3 wickets in her last visit to Leeds.

Phoebe Litchfield has been the star with the bat for NOS-W.

Georgia Wareham, on the other hand, leads the wicket-taking chart with 7 wickets already for NOS-W.

Laura Wolvaardt has 299 runs in seven games at Leeds at an outrageous average of 74.75. She scored an unbeaten 90 when these two sides met last time in Headingley and Wolvaardt was playing for NOS-W.

Litchfield and Armitage are coming on the back of a match winning partnership between them.

Linsey Smith will be another player to watch out for, who has six wickets in 4 games so far.

Pick one team with mostly seamers.

Fi Morris and Sophie Ecclestone are two leaders of the MNR-W spin bowling attack.

Dottin, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanda Wellington are three underperforming big names who can finally make a huge difference in this match.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Leeds in Headingley has been a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers get assistance from the surface. Seamers do extract some bounce off the surface but the batters mostly can play it on the up. The first innings score is expected to be around 135. Team winning the toss should bat first.



Weather Report

There is a good chance of precipitation during the second half of the day. However, this game is expected to be completed without any rain halt.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebie Litchfield, Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Ami Campell, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Threlkeld, Fi Morris, Katie George, Mahika Gaur

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield has got off to a flying start to her Hundred career. After four games, she is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 148 runs, including a match-winning half century in the last game. Considering her good run of form, she will be starting this game as one of the best captaincy choices.

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt will be in action against her former side NOS-W for the very first time. She knows the venue for this game very well and has made a lot of runs here across two seasons. The South African will be batting at the top of the order and it is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy picks for this match.

Georgia Wareham: Wareham will be the third best captaincy option for this match. The Australian is currently the third highest wicket taker in the competition and also NOS-W’s best in the business. She has been the biggest difference maker with the ball for the Women in purple and undoubtedly is expected to continue her good run in this match.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Grace Ballinger: Ballinger has been bowling with great control and hardly giving anything to the batters. She has not scalped a wicket yet in this tournament but the conditions at Leeds can turn things around for her. She has not been selected by even 1% of the teams as of writing this.

Emma Lamb: An all-round ability player like Emma Lamb is very hard to overlook. She is yet to make a mark in this tournament and this could be her game to announce her arrival. She is selected by only 7% of the teams as of writing this, making her one of the best differential options available.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lucy Higham: Despite being one of the impactful performers for NOS-W this season, Lucy Higham will start this match as a risky pick on the kind of surface Leeds has been offering this season. Finger spinners might not enjoy the most bowling here and she went very expensive in the last game these two sides played at this venue.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Rodrigues, Cross, Morris, Ballinger

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Dottin, Armitage, Kelly, Lamb

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wolvaardt, Rodrigues, Smith, Davidson-Richards

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Morris, Armitage, Cross, Bryce

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction:

