NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Eliminator, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Both the teams have been very much consistent throughout the tournament. However, considering the most recent meeting between both these sides, NOS-W will start this game as favorites.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Date

26th August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

NOS-W finished second in the league stage with six wins under their belt.

On the other hand, WEF-W won five games in total and finished just below NOS-W at third to get through to the Eliminator.

Phoebe Litchfield will continue to be a key player for NOS-W. The Australian has failed to cross the 30-run mark only on two occasions in the tournament so far.

Litchfield also scored a quick 26-ball 40 when NOS-W played WEF-W during the league stage.

Marrie Kelly was top scorer for NOS-W in their last meeting against WEF-W with a 46-ball 69.

The NOS-W seamers dominated the bowling chart as the women in purple made WEF-W 16 short of the target.

WEF-W Sophia Dunkley will be a key player for her side due to her all-round abilities.

Shanim Ismail has been WEF-W’s best bowler with 11 wickets and she took 3 wickets when WEF-W played at the Oval during the league stage.

WEF-W bowled the opposition out for just 80 in the first innings.

The average first innings score at the Oval this season is 120.

The last game at the venue saw the teams scoring over the 130-run mark for the first time this season.

Pick one team with only spinners.

Pick one team with mostly top four batters from both the sides.

Pick Rodrigues as captain in at least one of the teams if NOS-W bowls first.

Pick Linsey Smith if she is announced in the playing XI.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval in London has been a balanced one. Batters have made runs but bowlers have equally managed to keep a check on the run flow. Chasing will not be an easy task on this surface, therefore, batting first should be the ideal option after winning the toss. The first innings score is expected to be around 150.

Weather Report

There is a good chance of precipitation during the second half of the day. However, the match is expected to be not interrupted.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce, Laura Harris, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield will undoubtedly be the safest captaincy pick for this game. The Australian top-order batter is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with more than 260 runs at an average of 38. In addition, she is coming into this match with an impressive 26-ball 40 in the last league game against WEF-W.

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley will be another brilliant captaincy pick for this game. The English international has been a consistent performer for WEF-W with both bat and ball. Considering the conditions at Oval, WEF-W will need Dunkley's all-round abilities in this match.

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail finished the league stage as the top wicket-taker for WEF-W. In seven games she has picked 11 wickets, including a 3-wicket haul at the Oval against the Invincibles. She will be another safe captaincy choice going forward to this game.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hollie Armitage: Hollie Armitage will be a brilliant differential pick for this game. She has been a silent performer for NOS-W throughout the tournament. She has been selected by only 7% of the teams as of writing this, making her one of the biggest possible difference makers in your XIs.

Lucy Higham: Higham has been selected hardly any team as of writing this. Considering the conditions at the Oval, it is advisable to keep Higham as one of your differential pick for this match, especially in absence of Linsey Smith.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Georgia Elwiss: Elwiss has been selected by a significant number of teams as of writing this. However, she hasn't made much of an impact in the last few games for WEF-W and therefore it is advisable to keep her out of all your XIs for this match.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Kelly, Davidson-Richards, Davies, Kimmince

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Rodrigues, Cross, Ballinger, Higham

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Ballinger, Bryce, Kelly, Higham

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Heath, Beaumont, Matthews, Nicholas

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction:

