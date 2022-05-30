Prediction for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match Preview

Match number 22 in T20 Blast 2022 will see Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire against each other. Match will be played on May 30, monday. Action will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Northamptonshire so far has one win and one loss and both the matches have been exact opposite for them. In first game they got bowled out for for just 81 while in second match they posted a mammoth total of 223 runs. They won the match by 31 runs against Durham. Chris Lynn and Ben Curran gave a blistering start and scored 83 and 71 runs respectively. And with a big score on board, Northamptonshire’s bowlers had an upper hand in the match. Bowlers were bit expensive but they defended the total. They would look to continue the winning momentum and win second match of the season.

Nottinghamshire won their first match of the season as they chased 164 against Worcestershire in last over. Bowling first they restricted Worcestershire at 164 with L Fletcher picking a five wicket haul. J Ball and skipper Christian picked 2 wickets each. Opener Joe Clarke scored a quick 52 while Tom Moores scored 47 in just 31 balls. They won the match by 4 wickets. This will be their second match and they would eye for another win.

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Date and Time: 30 May 2022, Monday, 23:00 PM IST.

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Ground offers an even contest between bat and ball.

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire has one sided head to head record against Northamptonshire. They have won 9 games while latter has one only once. They are favourites to win this match.

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match Probable Playing XI

Northamptonshire - Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Nottinghamshire - Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball

Top Captaincy Choices for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

Chris Lynn - The australian opener was at his brutal best in last match. He scored 83 runs in just 46 balls and gave his team a solid start along with Ben Curran. He is looking in great touch and would look to give another solid start to his team.

Joe Clarke - Nottinghamshire’s opener Joe is also in good form. He can use power play fielding restrictions very well. He averages 90.50 against Northamptonshire and that makes him a top captaincy contender for this match. He has also scored a century.

Dan Christian - Aussie allrounder has a great record against Northamptonshire and has a staggering average of 96.50. He can also contribute with ball, making him a perfect candidate.

Budget Picks for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

Tom Moores - Moores is a solid middle order batsman. He can contribute with bat and can also give you points from wicketkeeping.

Ben Curran - Ben is in good form and would be looking to making most of it. He scored 71 runs at a SR of 165.12 in last match.

Differential Pick for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

Jake Ball - Jake Ball is our differential pick for this game. He gets the ball to move upfront and can also extract help from pitch. He has picked 8 wickets against Northamptonshire at an average of 22.50

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

If NHNTS Bats First: C- D Christian, VC - Joe Clarke

If NOTTS Bats First: C - Chris Lynn, VC - Joe Clarke

Mega League Team for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

If NHNTS Bats First: C - J Ball, VC - B Curran

If NOTTS Bats First: C - A Hales, VC- D Christian

Which Contests to Join for NOT vs NOR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.