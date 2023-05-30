NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Nottinghamshire should start this game as favorites. The home side will be keen to keep up the winning momentum. In addition, Yorkshire is currently a team with a lot of flaws and they will be heavily challenged by an in from Nottinghamshire in this match.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Date

30th May 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Nottinghamshire defeated Derbyshire, chasing 179 in 17 overs, last time at Trent Bridge followed by a defeat and another win away from home.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, yet to win their first game of the season.

Their batting order has been out of form and will be keen to get back amongst the runs and some big runs.

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan have been silent so far but will look to get the most out of the conditions at Trent Bridge where they have made runs in the past.

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales and Colin Munro have been in top order for the hosts.

Joe Clarke is a different beast at Trent Bridge, having scored the most runs for his team last season here and also started this tournament with a half century.

David Wiese and Jordan Thompson are the two all-rounders Yorkshire will highly rely on.

Will Luxton and James Wharton are two young top order players in the Yorkshire squad. Both of them did extremely well for Yorkshire’s second XI and surely one of them started with Adam Lyth opening the innings.

Matthew Montgomery is one of the silent killers for the Notts in that middle order after a star-studded top order. In addition, he has contributed with the ball this season as well.

Nottinghamshire leads the head to head record by 21-11 and also has lost only once against them since 2017.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Trent Bridge has always been a good batting wicket and this time is expected to be no different. There is not much help for the bowlers and batters can score big throughout the innings. The average first innings score here last year was above 191. And it is expected to be the same in this match as well. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear in Nottingham throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr

Yorkshire Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Matthew Fisher

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke started the tournament with a brilliant half century at Trent Bridge against Derbyshire. The club returns to their home ground and Joe Clarke will be one of the captaincy picks whenever Notts play at Trent Bridge. He was their best batter last season at home and started this season with a brilliant half century as well.

Jordan Thompson: Thompson will be one of the top picks from the visiting team for this match. We all know about his wicket taking abilities in the shortest form of the game. However, he is now contributing with the bat as well, making him a top captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has three half centuries in eight innings he has played at this venue. He is yet to play any big innings this season and this will be a perfect stage for the yorkshiremen to get it big. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices for your XI.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth is too good a player to not have a big outing with the bat for this long. Nobody has more runs than the left handed opener for Yorkshire against Notts in the tournament’s history. In addition, he has good past records at the Bridge as well.

Ben Mike: Ben Mike is another all-rounder to look after in this tournament. Not many people are aware about his all-round abilities in this format. He is hardly selected by 10% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a brilliant differential pick to have for this game.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dom Bess: Nottinghamshire is a good team against the off spin matchups. Bess will be a risky choice to have against them especially at Trent Bridge. It is advisable to avoid the Yorkshire’s off spinner in your XI ahead of this game.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOT bat first

Complete team with three of Montgomery, Mckerr, Mike, Revis

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Lyth, Masood, Moores, Fisher

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOT bat first

Complete team with three of Shaheen, Revis, Mike, Tattersall

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Lyth, Fisher, Shaheen, Masood

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction:

