TNPL 2022, Match 7: NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Dream11 Team, Captain, Vice-Captain, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Dream11 Team for Match 7 of TNPL 2022 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons.

NRK vs DD Dream11 Match Preview

The Nellai Royal Kings are currently at the top of the points table with 2 wins in 2 matches. They won their last game quite comprehensively against the Salem Spartans by 5 wickets. They have an exclusive balance in their side. The batters, bowlers and the all-rounders have performed well in the first two matches and will look to win this game and continue their winning streak.

Dindigul Dragons, meanwhile, are in the 5th position with one win and one loss in two matches. They lost their first game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors by 8 wickets but bounced back strongly after that and won their second match by 5 wickets. They have a really strong line-up with many quality players who are capable of winning matches on their own. Dindigul will be eyeing a win in this game to get their second win of this season.

NRK vs DD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 7, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, Thursday, 3:15 PM IST

NRK vs DD Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have been excellent for batting in the first 6 games of TNPL 2022 and it'll be the same for this game as well. Batters can play their shots on this pitch. The spinners will get good help off the wicket while the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Teams will look to chase. The average first innings score is 160 runs in this tournament after six matches.

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, the Nellai Royal Kings will be the favorites to win this match against the Dindigul Dragons.

Probable NRK vs DD Playing XI

Nellai Royal Kings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith ( c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shahajan, NS Harish, Athisayaraj Davidson, Arya Yohan Menon

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth (c), R Srinivasan, K Mani Bharathi (wk), Mohit Hariharan, Rajendra Vivek, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramgaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayan Vignesh, M-Silambarasan

Top Captaincy Choices for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

C Hari Nishanth: C Hari Nishanth is in excellent form for the Dindigul Dragons. Nishanth looks to attack from the first ball in the power play. He is an excellent player of spin bowling as well. Hari Nishanth scored 60 runs in the last game. He will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Rajendra Vivek: Rajendra Vivek is an excellent captaincy option. He is amongst the best all-rounders in the tournament. He scored 22 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the last match against the Lyca Kovai Kings. Vivek will be a key player for his team and a very valuable pick in this match.

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav is arguably the best all-rounder in the league. He showed his class in the first game of the tournament by scoring 87 runs and then picking up 2 wickets. He picked up one wicket in the last match. Sanjay Yadav is the best captaincy choice for this match.

Budget Picks for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

M-Silambarasan (8.5 credits): M-Silambarasan picked up 2 wickets in the last game. His economy rate was just 5.50 in 4 overs. Silambarasan is a key spinner for his team and a top budget pick for your fanatsy teams.

Athisayaraj Davidson (8.5credits): Athisayaraj Davidson is the lead pacer for the Nellai Royal Kings. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Davidson will be a good budget pick. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Differential Pick for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

Karaprambil Monish: Karaprambil Monish is an excellent differential pick for this game. Manish is a hard hitter down the order and he bowls 3-4 overs of his left-arm orthodox as well. He scored 11 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. Monish will contribute with both bat and ball.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

If NRK Bats First: C - Sanjay Yadav, VC - Rajendran Vivek

If DD Bats First: C - Baba Aparajith, VC - Baba Indrajith

Mega League Team for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

If NRK Bats First: C - C Hari Nishanth, VC - Laxmesha Suryaprakash

If DD Bats First: C - Athisayaraj Davidson, VC - G Ajitesh

Which Contests to Join for NRK vs DD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.