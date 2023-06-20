NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 10, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Nellai Royals Kings should start this match as favorites. They are clearly the better team on paper and on paper coming into this match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Date

20 June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

139, 123 and 126 are the first innings totals at this venue this season so far.

The team batting second has won all the games.

Arun Karthik scored 185 runs in three innings at Dindigul last year, including a century.

Vishal Vaidhya was the second highest run-scorer in the venue last year with 129 runs in three matches, including a highest score of 84.

S Radhakrishnan scored 81 in the only innings played at Dindigul last year.

Sri Neranjan took 4 wickets at a strike rate of 10.50 in Dindigul last year. In addition, Neranjan made 65 runs at a strike rate of over 160 with the bat.

Poiyamozhi took 3 wickets in the only match he played at Dindigul last season.

NS Harish should be picked if he is announced in the playing XI.

Nellai Royal Kings yet to get out against left arm spinners this season but has a strike rate below 100 against them.

ITT has 6 dismissals against off spinners in 2 innings. R Mithun is one off spin option for NRK.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

Pick only the top four batters from the team chasing.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the NPR College ground in Dindigul has been a very tough one for the batters. The surface is holding enough, making it difficult for the batters to play their shots. All the three games so far at this venue have been low scoring. Both seamers and spinners are finding assistance from the surface throughout the innings. The first innings total in this game should be around 150. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in the first half of the day in Dindigul. However, there is a good chance of rain in the evening prior to the match time.

Team News

Nidhish Rajagopal got injured in the last game while fielding and him playing in this match is uncertain.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royals Kings Playing XI: Sri Neranjan, Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, G Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Arun Kumar, R Mithun, Sandeep Warrier, Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain, M Poiyamozhi.

Possible Impact Player: Karthick Manikandan

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Playing XI: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved, Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, Sai Kishore (c), Ajith Ram, P Bhuvaneswaran

Possible Impact Player: G Periyaswamy

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks\

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar all-round abilities makes him one of the top picks going forward into this match. He has three wickets with the ball and is currently ITT’s highest wicket taker. In addition, even though he has not done much with the bat till now, his recent form suggests he will not stay quiet for this long.

M Poiyamozhi: Poiyamozhi is one of the highest wicket takers in the tournament so far. He has 5 wickets already in two games at a strike rate of 9.6. His wicket taking ability in the middle and death overs is unmatched.

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik has looked in great form with the bat. Even though he got out early in the last game, he showed he can do big damage quite quickly with a match winning cameo in the first game. In addition, Karthik was one of the best batters in Dindigul last year, making him one of the players to watch out for this game.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sandeep Warrier: Sandeep Warrier has been brilliant but not getting many wickets under his name. However, things might change in this match as Dindigul has been assisting the seamers with wickets throughout the innings. Warrier is selected by only 17% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential options on offer.

Rajendran Vivek: Rajendran Vivek will be a crucial player for ITT down the order. In all three matches at Dindigul so far, the players in the lower middle order have been scoring runs and that can make a huge difference to your points tally. It is advisable to keep Vivek as one of the differential picks for this match.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Anirudh Sita Ram: Anirudh has been batting at the top for ITT and has failed in both the opportunities he got. He will be a risky choice going forward to this match. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid him from picking in your XI in this match.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Mohamed, Periyaswamy, Raheja, Easwaran

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Warrier, Neranjan, Mohan, Vivek

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Raheja, Easwaran, Sai Kishore, Ajith

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of R Mithun, Vivek, Arun Karthik, Neranjan

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction:

Nellai Royals Kings should start this match as favorites. They are clearly the better team on paper and on paper coming into this match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.