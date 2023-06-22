NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 13, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings should win this game against Salem Spartans. Yes, the Spartans won their last match here but NRK's batting might be more than enough to edge them out in this fixture.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans

Date

22nd June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Last match here in Dindigul saw 117 in the first innings.

Batting first teams have lost 5 of the six games this season in Dindigul.

NRK scored 124 in the last match they played here in Dindigul.

Salem Spartans won their last match here at Dindigul.

NRK has two wins in three games, while Salem has one in two games.

Kaushik Gandhi scored an unbeaten half century in the last game for Salem here in Dindigul.

Sunny Sandhu and Abhishek Tanwar are two must picks from Salem.

Rithik Easwaran can be a surprise package in this game from NRK.

Arun Karthik is not opening and batting in middle order since Nidhish Rajagopal got injured.

Pick more bowlers from team bowling first.

Pick top four batters from the team batting second.

Keep at least one of your teams full of pacers.

Salem has 5 dismissals against off spinners in two games already.

Lakshay Jain and R Mithun are two options available for NRK.

Pick Crist if he is announced in the XI.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground in Dindigul has not been a good one for the batters. Only one. Team batting second have scored more than 150 only once in six games played here this season. Seamers get wickets in clusters. Spinners also control the game in the middle overs with batters finding difficulties to score. Five of the six games have been won by the team batting second. The first innings score is expected to be around 130.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Dindigul ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Ba11sy Trichy Playing XI: Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, Arun Kumar, Arun Karthik (c), Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), L Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier.

Possible Impact Player: Mohan Prasath

Salem Spartans Playing XI: Amit Sathvik (wk), Akash Sumra, Maan Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, Mokit Hariharan, Adnan Khan, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganesh Moorthi.

Possible Impact Player: S Abishiek

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Abhishek Tanwar: Abhishek Tanwar will be a brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this game. The Spartans' captain's wicket taking abilities makes him different from the crowd. He has four wickets in two games so far, including three wickets in the last match he played here in Dindigul.

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav all-round abilities makes him one of the top picks ahead of this game. He took two wickets with the ball in the last game here in Dindigul and also contributed with the bat. Overall, he is currently one of the highest wicket takers in the side with 5 wickets in three games.

Kaushik Gandhi: Kaushik Gandhi is one of the reasons behind Salem's thumping victory in the last match at Dindigul. Gandhi scored an unbeaten 52 off 32 to get his team over the line. In addition, hm batting in the middle order makes him a crucial player in the middle. It is advisable to keep him as one of your captain picks.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sandeep Warrier: Sandeep Warrier is too good a bowler to go wicketless for this long. Especially on the kind of the pitches Dindigul has offered so far this season. It will be worth taking risk and keep Warrier as one of the differential picks.

Rithik Easwaran: Rithik Easwaran is picked by only 4% of the teams as of writing this. This makes him one of the best differential picks available considering his abilities to turn the game on his head on his good days. He will be worth taking risk in this match.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ganesh Moorthy: Ganesh Moorthy will be a risky pick in this match. He has one wicket in two games. Nellai Royal Kings has been good against left arm spinners this season so far. It is advisable to avoid Moorthy from including in your XI in this game.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Easwaran, Bafna, Hariharan, Karthikeyan

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Adnan, Warrier, Jain, Neranjan

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Warrier, Ajitesh, Rathi, Neranjan

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Adnan, Suryaprakash, Easwaran, Bafna

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction:

Nellai Royal Kings should win this game against Salem Spartans. Yes, the Spartans won their last match here but NRK's batting might be more than enough to edge them out in this fixture.