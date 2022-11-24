NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Match 4 Today, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League match.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Match Preview

The Northern Warriors will lock horns with the Delhi Bulls in the 4th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Delhi Bulls were the runners-up of the last season while Northern Warriors had a forgettable tournament as they finished in the 5th position winning only 2 games out of 10.

Both teams have a star-studded line-up and it promises to be an exciting contest between them. Northern Warriors have the likes of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Wayne Parnell etc. They are looking good as a team with plenty of match-winners but two of their big names - Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera will be unavailable for most of the tournament if not the whole season. Chris Green is also unavailable.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, will be led by Dwayne Bravo. They have Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Rahkeem Cornwall and many others who form a very formidable line-up with excellent depth in their squad. They will look to take one more step this season and win the title. They have been severely affected by the availability of some of their star players in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks and Najibullah Zadran.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Date November 24, 2022 Time 07:30 PM IST

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much turn but the big dimensions will be a big help for them. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 109 runs. Toss won’t be that important but teams may prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chaeemra and Chris Green are unavailable for the Northern Warriors.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be unavailable for the Delhi Bulls.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors Playing XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Usman Khan, Liam Dawson, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Junaid Siddique, Gus Atkinson/Mohammad Irfan

Delhi Bulls Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Aayan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have many match-winners in their line-ups but the Northern Warriors are looking more settled as a batting unit and they are expected to win this game.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahkeem Cornwall: Rahkeem Cornwall will be a great captaincy choice. He likes to attack from ball one and can score big once he gets going. He may bowl an over of his off-spin if required. Cornwall has been in exceptional form lately in the domestic circuit.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw is an ideal captaincy pick. He will bat at number 3 for the Delhi Bulls. He has been in sublime touch with the bat in recent times. He scored a century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rossouw will be a key batter for his team.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will be the best captaincy option. He hits the ball very hard and very long. Powell is capable of winning games on his own from any situation. He has been in terrific form as well in recent times.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will be a lead bowler for the Delhi Bulls. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the last edition with 19 wickets in 12 games. Drakes is handy with the bat as well.

Junaid Siddique: Junaid Siddique will be an excellent differential pick. He is the lead pacer for UAE in T20Is and he showed his skills in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Siddique can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keemo Paul: Although, it’s risky to avoid any player who will bowl in the T10 league. But, you can avoid Keemo Paul from your fantasy teams as he isn’t expected to contribute much with the bat and he is generally on the expensive side and may end up bowling one over in the game.

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team