NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 6, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match.

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Preview

Northern Warriors lost their first game of the tournament by 4 runs against the Delhi Bulls. They failed to score 7 runs in the last over. Their middle order stabled the ship after a couple of early wickets. Rovman Powell and Usman Khan did a great job with the bat. Sherfane Rutherford then also did well. They are looking good as a side but they need the openers to do well. The Warriors will look to bounce back strongly and register their first win of this season.

The Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, won their first game quite comfortably by 35 runs. Nicholas Pooran was the star performer for them. He single-handedly helped his side reach a good total by scoring 77* runs. Then the bowlers did a great job and never allowed the opposition to get going. Andre Russell didn’t play the first game and they lacked batting depth in his absence. The Gladiators will be very confident coming into this game and they look to continue their good form.

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Date 25th November 2022 Time 05:30 PM IST

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance off the deck as this is a day game. Bowlers who use cutters and slower deliveries will be useful. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 110 runs. Teams batting first have won all the games up until now.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Jason Roy may replace Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the XI for the Deccan Gladiators..

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors Playing XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan

Deccan Gladiators Playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore/Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm, Tabraiz Shamsi

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators are looking more settled as a team and they will start as the favourites.

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will be the best captaincy pick for this match. He is one of the best batters in the T10 League and he showed that in the first game. He scored 77 runs off just 33 deliveries and took his side to a winning total.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will be another good captaincy option. He looked in excellent touch in his brief stay in the first game. He scored 25 runs. Powell is the best batter for his team and the onus will be on his shoulders to do the majority of the scoring.

Joshua Little: Joshua Little will be an ideal captaincy choice. He has been in excellent form with the ball. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and is equally good in the death overs as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He is a talented bowler and will bowl the crucial overs for his team. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Zahoor has a good yorker and a deceptive slower delivery in his arsenal.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed is a super aggressive opener who looks to attack from the word go. He will open the innings for the Deccan Gladiators and will be an ideal differential pick. He will score big once he gets going. Smeed will look to do well in this match.

Mohammad Irfan: Mohammad Irfan is the lead pacer for the Northern Warriors. He bowled really well in the first game and will be a good differential pick. He

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abhimanyu Mithun: Abhimanyu Mithun is one player you can avoid from your fantasy teams for this game. He will bowl 2 overs but he looked in all sorts in the first game. His bowling lacked venom and he failed to trouble the batters. Mithun doesn’t bowls at a high pace as well.

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

NW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team