NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

All you need to know about the NYS vs BT Dream11 Contest for the ABu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Match Preview

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will kickstart on the 23rd of November 2022 in Abu Dhabi. There are a total of 8 teams participating in the tournament. The New York Strikers will be against the Bangla Tigers in the first game of this season. The Bangla Tigers were knocked out from the Eliminator of the last season while this is the first edition for the New York Strikers in the tournament.

There are many quality players from both sides and it is expected to be a thriller of a game between them. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hazratullah Zazai and many other big names of the cricketing world will play in this game.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, Match 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, Wednesday, 5:30 PM IST

NYS vs BT Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will love their time on the crease. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and they will get some extra bounce as well. The spinners will be very important as the batters will look to attack every ball and the big boundaries will assist them.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction

The New York Strikers have more depth in their squad, especially with the bat and they will be the favourites to win this game.

Probable NYS vs BT Playing XI

New York Strikers: Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams/Izharullahq Naveed

Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Jacob Lintott/Jake Ball

Top Captaincy Choices for NYS vs BT Dream11 Match

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is a champion player and a proven match-winner. He will be one of the best captaincy picks for this match. He will bat in the middle order and bowl 2 overs as well. Shakib will fetch the majority of the points from his bowling but he can score big if he gets in.

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher will be a safe captaincy option for this game. He has done well in the T10 league. He will open the innings and is capable of scoring big when on song. Fletcher generally performs well in the initial stages of the tournaments.

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis is one of the most destructive openers in white ball cricket. He can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few deliveries in the T10 format. He will be an ideal captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Differential Picks for NYS vs BT Dream11 Match

Waseem Mohammad: Waseem Mohammad will be an excellent differential pick. He is arguably the best batter from UAE and is expected to bat at number 3. He can hit a long ball and is capable of scoring big once he gets going. Waseem will be a good fantasy pick, especially when the New York Strikers are batting first.

Hazratullah Zazai: We all know how destructive Hazratullah Zazai can be on his day. He has a good record in the T10 league and will be a top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will open the innings for the Bangla Tigers. Zazai was the highest run-scorer of the last edition with 353 runs in 12 games at an average of 50.43 including 3 fifties.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is an ideal differential pick. He can pick up a few wickets with his variations and is a hard hitter with the bat. He did well in the last season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Howell picked up 9 wickets in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NYS vs BT Dream11 Match

If NYS Bats First: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC - Andre Fletcher

If BT Bats First: C - Paul Stirling, VC - Colin Munro

Mega League Team for NYS vs BT Dream11 Match

If NYS Bats First: C - Hazratullah Zazai, VC - Mohammad Amir

If BT Bats First: C - Evin Lewis, VC - Jordan Thompson

Which Contests to Join for NYS vs BT Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.