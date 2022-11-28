NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 15, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Preview

The New York Strikers are in the 3rd position with 2 wins and 1 defeat in 3 games. They have won their last two games and are looking good as a team. Their batters have been brilliant while the bowlers have improved after the first game. Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz and Jordan Thompson have been consistent performers for them. They will look to win this game and register their 3rd consecutive win.

The Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, are in the 2nd position with 3 wins in 3 games. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Bowling is their biggest strength and the bowlers have been in exceptional form. The highest they have conceded in three games is 105 runs. There is room for improvement in the batting department as captain Moeen Ali is yet to fire. Johnson Charles is in sublime form while David Miller and Shimron Hetmyer are in decent form as well. Karim Janat (58* runs) played a match-winning knock in the last game. The Morrisville Samp Army will look to continue their winning streak.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Date 28th November 2022 Time 7:45 PM IST

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting in all the games. Batters have enjoyed batting at this venue. There has been some movement with the new ball for the pacers. The big dimensions have assisted the spinners as well. This is a day game so the slower bowlers will come into play. The average first innings score is 116 runs this season. Chasing sides have won 5 out of the last 6 games in the tournament.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No important news from either of the two teams.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New York Strikers Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Izharullahq Naveed, Matiullah Khan

Morrisville Swamp Army Playing XI: Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction

The Morrisville Samp Army are the favourites to win this match but the New York Strikers are in top form as well and are not to be taken lightly.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles is the most popular captaincy pick for this game. He is in excellent form at the moment and is scoring runs for fun. He scored 58* in the second last match and 23 runs in the last game. Charles will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is back in form after a poor performance in the first match. His last two scores are 32 and 25 runs. He has been a consistent batter in the T10 League and will be an ideal captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher played his first game of the season and he scored a quickfire 16. He looked in great touch and can score big once he gets going. Fletcher will be an excellent captaincy choice in fantasy cricket.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Izharullahq Naveed: Izarullahq Naveed will be an excellent differential pick for this game. The young leg-spinner is very talented and was very impressive in the last match. He picked up one wicket and bowled very economically as well.

Matiullah Khan: Matiullah Khan is another good differential pick. He bowled well in the last game and picked up one wicket. Matiullah bowled in the death overs of the last match and he can pick 2-3 wickets in this game.

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz is the death overs specialist for the New York Strikers. He has picked atleast one wicket in every game that he has played this season. Riaz is an experienced campaigner and will be an ideal differential pick.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Basil Hameed: Basil Hameed is not bowling and he bats very low. His fantasy value is very less and he will be the player to avoid in your fantasy teams.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team