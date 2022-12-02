NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu DHabi T10 League 2022 match.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Preview

The New York Strikers are in excellent form at the moment. They have won 5 consecutive games after their defeat in the first match of the season and are at the top of the points table. They are playing well as a team with the batters and bowlers complimenting each other quite well. They have utilised their resources properly and it has been reflected in the results. The Strikers will look to win this game and confirm their place in the top 2.

Team Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, are in sublime form as well. They are in 2nd position on the back of 4 consecutive wins. They, like the New York Strikers, are looking good but they have a big concern at the top of the order i.e. Alex Hales’ form in this tournament. Hales has failed to get going and they’ll hope that he regains his form before the playoffs. Apart from that, they look very settled as a team and will look to win this game and end their league stage with a win.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Date 2nd December 2022

Time 10:00 PM IST

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have started to slow down a bit because of the continuous matches being played at the same venue. But overall it’ll be a good wicket for batting. The spinners will get some help off the pitch and there will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. The average first innings score this season is 102 runs. Chasing sides have won 11 out of the 25 games played this season.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates from either of the teams.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New York Strikers Playing XI: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Stuart Binny, Kesrick Williams, Matiullah Khan

Team Abu Dhabi Playing XI: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Andrew Tye, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen ul Haq

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but The New York Strikers are expected to win this game as they have excellent depth in their squad.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan has been in exceptional form since he’s been promoted up the order. He scored 32 runs in the last game while opening the innings. Morgan is an experienced campaigner and will be a top captaincy pick.

Fabian Allen: Fabian Allen will be the best captaincy option. He will bat at number 5 and will bowl 2 overs of his left-arm orthodox as well. Allen didn’t get to bat but he picked up 2 wickets in the last match. He is in great form with both bat and the ball which makes a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Paul Stirling: Stirling is an attacking opening batter and he can win games on his own when he gets going. He may bowl if required. Stirling is an experienced campaigner and is in good form as well. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Brandon King: Brandon King will be an ideal differential pick. He will bat at number 4 for Team Abu Dhabi. Alex Hales is in poor form and if there’s a top-order collapse then he can score big.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a proven wicket-taker and has been in exceptional form in the last two games. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Alishan Sharafu: Alishan Sharafu won’t contribute with the ball and he’s batting way too low to make a useful contribution with the bat. We’ll advise you to avoid him in your fantasy teams.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team