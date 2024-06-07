NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand are a quality side, but Afghanistan are the giant killer. It will be an intriguing contest, but New Zealand’s batting looks stronger. That gives them an edge and should open the campaign with a win.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Date

8 June 2024

Time

5:00 AM IST

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Finn Allen has 326 runs at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 188.43 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has one fifty and a century this year.

Finn Allen vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 179 runs, 121 balls, 22.37 average, 147.93 SR & 8 dismissals.

Finn Allen vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 67 runs, 33 balls, 22.33 average, 203.03 SR & 3 dismissals.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 13, 6, 32, 22 & 8.

Devon Conway scored 36 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Devon Conway has 90 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 128.57 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Devon Conway vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 25 runs, 32 balls, 6.25 average, 78.12 SR & 4 dismissals.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 63, 23, 7, 20 & 0.

Rachin Ravindra has 69 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 186.48 in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 61, 27, 1, 0 & 21.

Kane Williamson scored 40 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Kane Williamson has 83 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 145.61 in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Kane Williamson’s last five scores: 1, 26, 26*, 57 & 61.

Daryl Mitchell scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Daryl Mitchell has 158 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 183.72 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 31 runs, 30 balls, 10.33 average, 103.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 29 runs, 43 balls, 14.50 average, 67.44 SR & 2 dismissals. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has dismissed him once in six balls.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 4, 22, 63, 30 & 1*.

Glenn Phillips has 248 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 139.32 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Glenn Phillips vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 62 runs, 53 balls, 12.40 average, 116.98 SR & 5 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 89 runs, 75 balls, 29.66 average, 118.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 40*, 42, 19*, 26 & 70*.

James Neesham took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

James Neesham has 34 runs in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.

James Neesham vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 30 runs, 32 balls, 15 average, 93.75 SR & 2 dismissals. Fazalhaq Farooqi has dismissed him once in three balls.

James Neesham vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 54 runs, 28 balls, 27 average, 192.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

James Neesham vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 23.37 average, 14.25 SR & 9.84 economy rate. James Neesham vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.20 average, 15.60 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

James Neesham’s last five scores: 16, 11*, 6*, 1 & 28. James Neesham’s previous five figures: 1/13, 1/21, 0/16, 0/37 & 1/27.

Mitchell Santner has 6 wickets at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 26 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Mitchell Santner vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 29.38 average, 25.61 SR & 6.88 economy rate. Mitchell Santner vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 13.55 average, 10.33 SR & 7.87 economy rate.

Mitchell Santner’s last five figures: 1/23, 0/31, 1/10, 1/16 & 2/35.

Tim Southee took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Tim Southee has 10 wickets at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 14.10 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Tim Southee vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 25.42 average, 18.21 SR & 8.37 economy rate. Tim Southee vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 11.11 average, 10.11 SR & 6.59 economy rate.

Tim Southee’s last five figures: 0/52, 2/19, 0/36, 2/29 & 2/31.

Trent Boult took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Trent Boult’s last five figures: 3/45, 1/16, 1/27, 0/24 & 1/48.

Lockie Ferguson has 10 wickets at an average of 11.40 and a strike rate of 11.90 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Lockie Ferguson vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 31.71 average, 20.42 SR & 9.31 economy rate. Lockie Ferguson vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 10.50 average, 12 SR & 5.25 economy rate.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 1/37, 1/39, 2/23, 2/29 & 0/28.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 6 runs in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 288 runs at an average of 26.18 and a strike rate of 145.45 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 30 runs, 27 balls, 15 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 76, 8, 39, 23 & 6.

Ibrahim Zadran has 351 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 119.38 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has four fifties this year.

Ibrahim Zadran vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 67 runs, 79 balls, 33.50 average, 84.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 70, 9, 26, 101* & 10.

Gulbadin Naib scored 15 runs in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Gulbadin Naib has 136 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 154.54 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Gulbadin Naib vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 15.25 average, 12.75 SR & 7.17 economy rate. Gulbadin Naib vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 10.50 average, 7.50 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Gulbadin Naib’s last five scores: 4, 69, 19, 4 & 16. Gulbadin Naib’s previous five figures: 1/5, 0/12, 0/11, 0/25 & 0/17.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 88 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 106.02 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 20.15 and a strike rate of 15.69 in ten T20I innings this year.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 26.06 average, 19.40 SR & 8.06 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.60 average, 17.80 SR & 8.29 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 5, 48, 1, 13 & 11. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/7, 1/26, 1/23, 0/18 & 0/33.

Najibullah Zadran scored 73 runs in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Najibullah Zadran has 86 runs at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 128.35 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Najibullah Zadran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 29 balls, 17.50 average, 120.68 SR & 2 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in six balls.

Najibullah Zadran’s last five scores: 2, 4, 0, 53 & 8.

Mohammad Nabi scored 14 runs in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Mohammad Nabi has 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 133.51 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of 25.20 in nine T20I innings this year.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 62 runs, 46 balls, 20.66 average, 134.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 115 runs, 78 balls, 38.33 average, 147.43 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 18.71 average, 16.57 SR & 6.77 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 59 average, 38 SR & 9.31 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 14*, 16, 1, 7 & 23. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/8, 0/12, 1/16, 1/20 & 0/30.

Rashid Khan took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Rashid Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 5.70 and a strike rate of 9.60 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 16 wickets, 10.25 average, 13.56 SR & 4.53 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 32 average, 35.50 SR & 5.40 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 2/12, 1/3, 0/21, 2/38 & 0/25.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against New Zealand.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 3 wickets in three T20I innings in 2024.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 20 SR & 6.95 economy rate. Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 23.75 average, 21 SR & 6.78 economy rate.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/16, 2/23, 2/31, 0/23 & 0/30.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 27.66 average, 19.83 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.40 average, 15.80 SR & 9.26 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 2/4, 1/16, 1/26, 2/50 & 2/51.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 12 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 15.33 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a five-wicket haul this year.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 18.17 average, 17 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Fazalhaq Farooqi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 28.50 average, 26.25 SR & 6.51 economy rate.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s last five scores: 5/9, 0/13, 0/21, 1/19 & 1/48.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Guyana has been 161, with pacers and spinners snaring 50% wickets each. Expect another decent batting surface, with some help for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will open the innings. Conway is among the most consistent batters in world cricket. He can play a big innings.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is another consistent batter. Williamson might bat in the middle order. He is known to make big scores.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Rashid will get ample help from the deck in Guyana. He can also make handy runs with the bat.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Finn Allen: Finn Allen has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Allen will open the innings and is known for scoring quickly. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran’s selection % currently stands at 4.71. Najibullah will bat in the middle order and is a quality batter. He can score handsome runs.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Karim Janat: Karim Janat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rachin Ravindra, Gulbadin Naib, Kane Williamson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Lockie Ferguson.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among Finn Allen, Najibullah Zadran, Kane Williamson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Lockie Ferguson.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Southee, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are a quality side, but Afghanistan are the giant killer. It will be an intriguing contest, but New Zealand’s batting looks stronger. That gives them an edge and should open the campaign with a win.

