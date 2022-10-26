NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 1, Match 21, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about NZ vs AFG Dream11 Contest - Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Tips, key Players, Pitch Report, Venue, etc.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand defeated Australia in their first game by 89 runs and started off their T20 World Cup campaign in style. They played an aggressive style of cricket and it was very fruitful for them. Finn Allen started attacking from the first ball while Devon Conway converted a good start into a big score. Kane Williamson’s form is a big concern for them and if he can regain his touch with the bat then New Zealand will be the side to beat in this tournament.

They have a top-class bowling attack with all kinds of variety - new ball value, left-arm pace, hit-the-deck, leg spinner and a left-arm orthodox bowler. The Kiwis will look to win this game and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semis.

It was very clear in the first game against England that the Afghanistan team is not used to the Australian pitches and conditions. They were troubled by the pace and bounce of Mark Wood and Sam Curran. They need to adapt quickly before it’s too late. They have many match-winners on their side and they need to take responsibility.

Bowling is Afghanistan’s strength, especially their spinners who won’t get much assistance in these conditions but still they’ll play a key role for them. All three spinners have experience playing in the BBL and they’ll look to use that in this match. They have two talented left-arm pace bowlers and the onus will be on them to give a good start to their team with the new ball.

NZ vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Group 1, Match 21st, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, Wednesday, 1:30 PM IST

NZ vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the second game of the tournament at the MCG. There was plenty of help for the pacers in the first game. There will be swing on offer for the pacers with good bounce and the pacers will love bowling here. There was almost no help for the spinners off the deck but the big dimensions of the MCG will keep them in play. The average first innings score here is 147 runs. Teams are expected to chase after winning the toss but batting first won’t be a bad option either. Chasing sides have won 10 out of 15 T20Is played at this venue.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand will start as the favourites but Afghanistan has the resources necessary to defeat any side in this tournament and they can win this game if their batting clicks.

Predicted NZ vs AFG Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq,

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is in sublime form recently and will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He has scored runs in almost every game since the recent tri-series. He scored 92* runs in the first game against Australia. Conway is an excellent player of spin bowling and can score big in this game as well.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran is the best batter for Afghanistan. He scored 32 runs and looked in decent form in the first game. He will look to hold one end with the others playing around him. Ibrahim is expected to do well in this game and will be a good captaincy choice.

Tim Southee: Southee is in exceptional form at the moment. He has picked wickets in almost every game in recent times. He has picked wickets with the new ball and in the death overs as well. Southee is an experienced campaigner and he can fetch plenty of points with his bowling which makes him a top captaincy pick.

Differential Picks for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi swings the new ball both ways and is a wicket-taker in the power play. He will be a key bowler for Afghanistan. He can can pick a few early wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket.

Lockie Ferguson: Hit-the-deck pacers will love bowling at the MCG as we saw in the first game. Lockie Ferguson can trouble the Aghan batters with his pace and hard lengths. He looked in decent form after his return from injury and will be an excellent differential pick.

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran will be a key batter for Afghanistan. He likes to bat aggressively in the middle order and needs to attack Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in the middle overs and keep the scoreboard ticking. He will be a top differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Devon Conway, VC - Trent Boult

If AFG Bats First: C - Tim Southee, VC - Najibullah Zadran

Mega League Team for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match

If AFG Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Ibrahim Zadran

If NZ Bats First: C - Fareed Malik, VC - Lockie Ferguson

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.