NZ vs AFG Prediction, Match 14, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NZ vs AFG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

NZ vs AFG Match Preview

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 journey against a spirited Afghanistan team. The Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, skipped practice matches due to logistical challenges and last played T20Is in April this year. Most of the senior players missed the Pakistan tour because they were participating in IPL 2024 but they still secured a 2-2 draw against a full-strength Pakistani squad.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive 125-run victory, defending a total of 183 against Uganda. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took five wickets for nine runs, and openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz each scored brilliant fifties, showcasing their early form in the tournament.

Probable NZ vs AFG Playing XI

NZ probable Playing XI

Finn Allen Devon Conway (wk) Kane Williamson (c) Daryl Mitchell Mark Chapman Glenn Phillips Mitchell Santner Tim Southee Trent Boult Ish Sodhi Matt Henry.

AFG probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran Gulbadin Naib Azmatullah Omarzai Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Karim Janat Rashid Khan (c) Mujeeb Ur Rahman Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Venue and Pitch

The Providence Stadium in Guyana has been a challenging venue for high scores and is expected to favour the bowlers more and generally slows down as the match progresses. This will particularly benefit spinners, who can create significant difficulties for the batters.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27°C with chances of rain in the forecast.

Top Players for NZ vs AFG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting for Afghanistan and is known for his aggressive instinct. Gurbaz will be a key player to get the team off to a quick start.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting for Afghanistan and is known for his aggressive instinct. Gurbaz will be a key player to get the team off to a quick start. Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman can bowl in different phases and can trouble New Zealand batters with his variations. He can fetch match-winning points.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman can bowl in different phases and can trouble New Zealand batters with his variations. He can fetch match-winning points. Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the key player for Afghanistan and has the ability to run through the line-up of the opposition. Even the slow pitch in Guyana will help him.

Top Captaincy picks

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell was in good form in the recent IPL 2024. He can also contribute with the ball and can fetch ample points. Trent Boult: Trent Boult enters this tournament after an impressive performance in the IPL 2024 where he took 16 wickets. He also has a good record against Afghanistan

Players to avoid

Karim Janat - Karim Janat might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Mark Chapman - Mark Chapman might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs AFG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

NZ vs AFG Match Prediction

Both teams on-paper look like a formidable squad and the contest can be an extremely close one. However, New Zealand have more pedigree and may edge past Afghanistan in this contest.

