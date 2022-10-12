NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 5, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand after losing the first game has bounced back strongly as they’ve won their last two games quite comfortably and are at the top of the points table. The batters have found their form while the bowlers were always bowling well for the Kiwis. Devon Conway has been phenomenal at the top while Finn Allen showed what he is capable of in the last match. There aren’t any big concerns for New Zealand at the moment. They are playing well as a side. Their middle order may need some game time but overall they are on the right track. The workload of the pacers has been managed quite well in this series before the World T20. The Kiwis will look to continue their good form and win this game.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, has struggled very badly in this series. They are yet to win a game and it shows how things have been for them. It feels as if they are trying too much to succeed in the shortest format and that has backfired for them. Shakib batted at number 6 in the last game while they’ve been constantly changing the opening pair. Bangladesh needs stability on their side and the senior players, especially the batters need to take responsibility. Batting is where they’ve lacked behind other teams. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain and others must perform consistently with the bat.

Also Read:

The bowlers have been decent but there is room for improvement. Mustafizur Rahman’s poor form is a big concern for them. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud have done well. Spin is Bangladesh’s strength and Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, etc will be the most important players for them in the middle overs.

NZ vs BAN Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 5, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 12th October 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST

NZ vs BAN Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been a little difficult to bat in the first innings and has eased down in the second innings. It was a bit slow in the last game and the spinners will come into play if it remains the same. Chasing has been the way to go on this track. The pacers have got some movement in the air with the new ball, but nothing off the pitch. Spinners will be important, especially when they’re bowling in the first innings. The average first innings score in this series is 145 runs. It’s expected to be in the range of 150-160 in this game. Teams will prefer chasing as 3 out of 4 games in this series are won by the chasing sides.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand is looking more balanced compared to Bangladesh and will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted NZ vs BAN Playing XI

New Zealand may rest Tim Southee for this game. Trent Boult is expected to return to the eleven.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Fin Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan ( wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is the highest run scorer of the tri-series with 155 runs in 3 innings. He has been dismissed only once in 3 games and has been in terrific form with the bat. He likes to rotate the strike and get set before playing the big shots. Conway is a good player of spin bowling, he uses his feet quite well and has both sweep shots as well. He scored 70* runs in the first encounter against Bangladesh and will look to replicate that in this match. Devon Conway is the safest captaincy choice for this match.

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell has been New Zealand’s best bowler in the last two games. He has picked 2 wickets each and has bowled very economically. The Kiwis have also used him quite well. Bracewell is a hard hitter with the bat and can score some runs if he gets to face enough deliveries. He will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is expected to return to the playing eleven for this game after he was rested in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Boult is a wicket-taker. He is known for swinging the new ball and picking early wickets and is equally good in the death overs as well. He picked 2 wickets in the last encounter against Bangladesh.

Budget Pick for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (6.5 Credits): Nazmul Hossain Shanto opened the innings in the last game and did well. He scored 33 runs and is expected to retain his place in the eleven for this match. He will be a good budget pick in fantasy cricket. Shanto can score some useful runs at the top, especially if Bangladesh is chasing. He will look to do well in this game.

Differential Picks for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips didn’t get to bat in the last game against Pakistan but he’s a key batter for the Kiwis in the middle overs. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be an excellent differential pick, especially if New Zealand bats first. Phillips has looked in good touch in the limited opportunities he had in this series. He scored 23* runs off just 9 deliveries and won the game for his side in the first game against Bangladesh.

Glenn Phillips didn’t get to bat in the last game against Pakistan but he’s a key batter for the Kiwis in the middle overs. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be an excellent differential pick, especially if New Zealand bats first. Phillips has looked in good touch in the limited opportunities he had in this series. He scored 23* runs off just 9 deliveries and won the game for his side in the first game against Bangladesh. Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud will be another top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He has bowled well in the two games he played in this series. He will come as the first change and will bowl in the middle and death overs. Mahmud can pick a few wickets when Bangladesh is bowling first. He is an important pacer for Bangladesh and a good pick for fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Devon Conway, VC - Michael Bracewell

If BAN Bats First: C - Finn Allen, VC - Afif Hossain

Mega League Team for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Trent Boult, VC - Ish Sodhi

If NZ Bats First: C - Kane Williamson, VC - Liton Das

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.