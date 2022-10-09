NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 3, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I match of the Tri-series.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match Preview

Both teams lost their first respective games against Pakistan in this tri-series and will be eyeing their first win of the series.

New Zealand, as a team, were average with the bat. They managed to score only 147 runs after opting to bat in the last match. Fin Allen played a couple of good shots but he got out early and then Kane Williamson and Devon Conway failed to play the big shots. Mark Chapman scored a quickfire 32 which helped them to reach 147. The batters need to bat according to the situation with a bit of intent if they are to do well in this series.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult were the best bowlers for New Zealand. Both picked up one wicket and were economical as well. Blair Tickner picked 2 wickets but he went for 21 in his final over. Ish Sodhi was thrashed all around the park and he’ll look to bounce back strongly. New Zealand has a good bowling unit and they’ll look to bowl well in this game.

Bangladesh lost their first game by 21 runs against Pakistan. They restricted Pakistan to 167 runs but the batters failed to chase it down as they fell short by 21 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a few shots at the top while Sabbir Rahman struggled badly. Liton Das and Afif Hossain looked good but they failed to access the boundaries regularly. Yasir Ali scored 42 runs off just 21 balls but it was too much for him. Shakib’s return will strengthen their batting as Bangladesh will look to do well as a batting unit in this match.

The bowlers were decent against Pakistan but there is room for improvement. Taskin Ahmed bowled well and picked up 2 wickets. All the other bowlers except Nasum Ahmed were expensive and they’ll need to work on that. Mustafizur Rahman was ineffective in the last match he needs to perform, especially in the death overs.

NZ vs BAN Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 3, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, Sunday, 11:40 AM IST

NZ vs BAN Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a balanced pith at the Hagley Oval. The first two games weren’t high scoring and it’s expected to be the same for this game as well. The first innings score is expected to be in the range of 150-170. The pitch will be hard and flat with no purchase for the bowlers off the wicket. The new ball will move a little for the pacers and the spinners may get a little bit of turn. Chasing will be preferred by teams winning the toss.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have lost their respective first matches of the series and will look to register their first win in this game. New Zealand will start as the favourites to win this game.

Predicted NZ vs BAN Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Fin Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Devon Conway: Devon Conway played well in the first game. He got out for 36 when he started to up the ante. He will open the innings and will look to score big in this game. Conway is a good player of spin bowling and will be a key batter for the Kiwis against Bangladesh’s spin attack.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is expected to play this game after he was rested for the first game. He will be the best captaincy option. He’s one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and was in top form in the recently concluded CPL 2022. Shakib will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs as well. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson looked a bit rusty in the last game but he will look to regain his touch with the bat with the T20 World Cup. He is a good player of spin but hasn’t been at his best with the bat after suffering from an elbow injury. Kane scored 31 runs in the last match and will look to convert that into a big score in this game. He also needs to improve his strike rate. Kane will be a good captaincy choice as he can score big once he founds his mojo.

Budget Pick for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (6 Credits): Yasir Ali Chowdhury will be a good budget option for this match. He will bat in the lower order for Bangladesh. He is a talented batter and can hit the ball long. Yasir showed his hitting abilities in the first game against Pakistan where he scored 42 runs in just 22 deliveries. He will look to do well in this game.

Differential Picks for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Finn Allen: Finn Allen will be a great differential pick in your fantasy teams. He will open the innings and is known for batting very aggressively from the first ball. He will look to exploit the field restrictions and can score big if he plays even for the first six overs. Allen has all kinds of shots in his arsenal and he has a good record against Bangladesh - 156 runs at an average of 26 and striking at 190.2.

Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi will lead New Zealand's spin attack. He has an excellent record against Bangladesh - 12 wickets in 5 games. He didn't have a great outing against Pakistan but he's a wicket-taker and will be an ideal differential pick. Sodhi will look to bounce back strongly and do well in this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Kane Williamson, VC - Devon Conway

If BAN Bats First: C - Tim Southee, VC - Afif Hossain

Mega League Team for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Fin Allen, VC - Trent Boult

If NZ Bats First: C - Liton Das, VC - Taskin Ahmed

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.