NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12, Group 1, Match 37, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

All you need to know about NZ vs IRE Dream11 Contest for the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Ireland.

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand is at the top of the points table in Group 2 with 2 wins and one loss in 4 games. They lost their last game against England but they are in a strong position and will look to win this game and confirm their place in the semi-finals. The openers did well in the first game but they’ve failed to get going since then. They will look to give a good start in this match. The middle order is in good form but it has been mainly because of Glenn Phillips. The others also need to step up with the bat.

They have a world-class bowling unit, especially the pace unit. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson can go through any batting unit while the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are in good form as well. The Kiwis will look to win this game and end the Super 12 round with a win.

Ireland, on the other hand, is out of the semi-finals race but they will be eying a win to end their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a win. They started off well but then lost track as a side. Their batting unit has been very inconsistent and that’s the main reason for their poor performance. They have failed to perform as a team consistently. Senior players like Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and Mark Adair have been average in the Super 12 round.

Ireland has a talented bowling unit and they have been in decent form. Mark Adair has failed to pick wickets but Joshua Little has been brilliant and Barry McCarthy has assisted him quite well. Ireland will look to give their all in this match.

NZ vs IRE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Ireland, Super 12 Group 1, Match 37 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 4th November 2022, Friday, 9:30 AM IST

NZ vs IRE Venue and Pitch Report

Adelaide is the best venue for batting in Australia. The batters will love the short square boundaries and the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be something for the pacers with the new ball but overall the batters will dominate at this venue. The average first innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing sides have won 3 out of 7 T20Is played here.

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand will be the favourites to win this game as they are far more experienced in big games and are also a superior side in terms of quality.

Predicted NZ vs IRE Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirne(c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will be one of the best captaincy picks for this game. He is a genuine wicket-taker, especially with the new ball. He can pick a few wickets early in the innings with the new ball and he will bowl in the death overs as well.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has failed with the bat in the last two matches but he is one of the best batters for his team and will be a safe captaincy option in fantasy cricket. He will score big once he gets going and can fetch plenty of points with his batting and wicket-keeping.

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips is in sublime form at the moment. He is scoring runs for fun and he will look to continue his good form. He scored a century against Sri Lanka (104 runs) and 62 runs in the last game against Australia. He will be a top captaincy choice when New Zealand bats first.

Differential Picks for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match

Finn Allen: Finn Allen will be a good differential pick in fantasy cricket. He can take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay itself. He attacks from the first ball and can win games on his own once he gets going. Allen scored 16 runs against England and looked in good touch.

Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi will be an excellent differential pick. He has been in decent form and has picked at least one wicket in every match of this T20 World Cup. He will be a key bowler for the Kiwis in the middle overs and is expected to pick up a few wickets in this game.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He is a very talented bowler but hasn’t been in the best of forms in the Super 12 round and he will look to bounce back strongly.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Trent Boult, VC - Devon Conway

If IRE Bats First: C - Lockie Ferguson, VC - Paul Stirling

Mega League Team for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Finn Allen, VC - Tim Southee

If IRE Bats First: C - Mark Adair, VC - Harry Tector

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.