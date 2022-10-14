NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Final, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the third time when New Zealand and Pakistan will be against each other in this tri-series. Both teams have won one game each and the winner of this game will be the winner of this tri-series.

New Zealand is looking really solid as a team. All of the players are in good form and are playing their roles perfectly. Devon Conway has been in exceptional form while Finn Allen too has played a couple of good knocks. Kane Williamson is yet to do well but he has also scored a couple of 30s. Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman have done a good job in the middle order. James Neesham hasn’t got a lot of game time but he has been in great form recently.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne are expected to be the pace attack for this game. Southee has been in exceptional form while Boult and Milne have also bowled well. Michael Bracewell has been their wicket-taker in the middle overs. All bases are looking covered for the Kiwis as they’ll look to win this game.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has a big concern as a team and that’s the form of their middle order. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been phenomenal at the top and they do the majority of the scoring for their side. The middle order has failed to perform when one of these two or both of them have been dismissed early. They have sent Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle order in two games and it has proved to be a great move. But the likes of Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, and Iftikhar Ahmed needs to start some runs.

Pakistan’s bowling has been great. The pace unit has bowled well, especially Haris Rauf who’s the best bowler for Pakistan. Mohammad Wasim has been amongst the wickets as well. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab have done a good job as the spinners of the team. Pakistan will look to win this game and the tri-series but they need to be at their best for doing that.

NZ vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Final, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 14th October 2022, Friday, 7:30 AM IST

NZ vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

Chasing will be easy on this pitch. There will be something for the bowlers in the first innings and it becomes easy in the second innings. There will be some swing with the new ball while the spinners may get a little bit of turn as the game progresses. The average first innings score is 164 runs. There will be good bounce and the batters can play their shots once they are set.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand will be the favourites to win this game. They are looking very balanced as a side and are in good form as well.

Predicted NZ vs PAK Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Fin Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan scored 69* runs in the last match and saw his team over the line. He’s the ranked 1 T20I batter and has been in terrific form recently. Rizwan has been scoring runs for fun and is the main batter for his team. He likes to attack in the power play and then play till the end. He can fetch plenty of points and will be the best captaincy option.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has scored runs in every match of this tri-series. He is the highest run-scorer with 219 runs in 4 innings at an average of 109.50. His last three scores are 64, 49 and 70 respectively. He will open the innings and will look to score big once again in the finals to help his side win the tri-series. Conway will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He will be the perfect captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has scored 2 fifties in the last three games. It looks like he has found his form back after a poor start to this tri-series. He will do the bulk of the scoring alongside Rizwan for his side. He likes to hold one end and play throughout the 20 overs. Babar can score big once he’s set and will be a great captaincy pick.

Differential Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Adam Milne: Adam Milne bowled really well in the last game against Bangladesh. He picked up 3 wickets and conceded only 24 runs in his 4 overs. He will be a key bowler for New Zealand. Milne bowls fast and is very economical in the shortest format. He will be an excellent differential pick as he’ll bowl in the middle and death overs and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah picked 2 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh. His style of bowling will suit the pitch conditions as he swings the new ball and can hit the deck as well. He will look to do well in this game as it’ll be the last T20I game for Pakistan before the World T20 2022. Naseem will be a good differential pick.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed will be a top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He has been far from his best in this tri-series and will look to do well in the last game. He hasn’t got enough game time with the bat but he needs to do well in the limited opportunities that come his way. Iftikhar will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two. He will be an important batter for Pakistan, especially if they are batting first.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Devon Conway, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If PAK Bats First: C - Tim Southee, VC - Mohammad Nawaz

Mega League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Michael Bracewell

If PAK Bats First: C - Trent Boult, VC - Kane Williamson

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.