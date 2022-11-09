NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, 1st Semi-Final ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the 1st semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand has done well as a team in the Super 12 round and they’ll look to continue that in this match as well. Their batters have done well but some of the batters have been inconsistent. Devon Conway has looked off-colour since the first game. The same goes for Finn Allen as well. Glenn Phillips is the only consistent player in the middle order.

The bowlers have been in terrific form, especially the pacers. But, Trent Boult has been wicket-less in the last two games and he’ll look to bounce back strongly. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are looking in good form. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have done a great job in the spin department.

Pakistan, somehow, has qualified for the semi-finals. They have improved a lot in the last couple of games but still there is room for improvement. Their openers have failed to get going and it’s a big concern for them but the good thing is that the middle order has done a great job. Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and now Mohammad Haris have scored when the team has required them to.

Pakistan’s bowlers have been in top form. Shaheen Afridi has been in great form in the last two games while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr have been consistent with the ball. Naseem Shah’s form has been hot and cold. Shadab Khan has been exceptional with the ball in the spin department. Mohammad Nawaz hasn’t bowled much due to match-ups but he is also in good form with the ball.

NZ vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Semi-Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 9th November 2022, Wednesday, 1:30 PM IST

NZ vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

Sydney is a good venue for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 145 runs but it’s expected to be higher than that in this match. Teams batting first have won 5 out of the 6 games played here in this tournament.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s very difficult to predict a winner of this match. New Zealand, however, is expected to win this game as they are looking more balanced as a side while Pakistan has had their struggles in the batting department.

Predicted NZ vs PAK Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been in sublime form in the last few games. He is picking wickets consistently and he scored a match-winning 52 against South Africa. Shadab has 10 wickets to his name in the last four matches. He will be the best captaincy choice for this game.

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has been the best batter from New Zealand in the Super 12 round. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75 including one century and one-half century in 4 matches. He will be a key player in the middle order for the Kiwis. Phillips will be an excellent captaincy option.

Tim Southee: Tim Southee will be a top captaincy pick in fantasy cricket, especially when New Zealand bowls first. He is an experienced campaigner and has an excellent record against Pakistan in T20Is. Southee can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

Differential Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris will be the best differential pick for this match. He will bat at number 3 for Pakistan. He bats very aggressively and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. Haris scored 28 (11) against South Africa and 31 (18) in the last game against Bangladesh.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson is another excellent differential pick. He has been in great form with the ball in the last two games and will be a key bowler for the Kiwis. He picked up 3 wickets against Ireland. Lockie can trouble the Pakistani batters with his pace and bounce.

Finn Allen: We all know how destructive Finn Allen can be once he gets going. He was in excellent form in the tri-series just before the T20 World Cup where he scored a half-century against Pakistan. Allen will be an ideal differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Shadab Khan, VC - Glenn Phillips

If PAK Bats First: C - Kane Williamson, VC - Trent Boult

Mega League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Mohammad Haris, VC - Finn Allen

If PAK Bats First: C - Haris Rauf, VC - Lockie Ferguson

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.