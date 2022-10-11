NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 4, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Get NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Tips and Team for the T20I Tri-series match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand after losing their first game of the tri-series against Pakistan bounced back strongly and defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their last match. Devon Conway has been in top form with the bat. He scored 70* runs in the last game. Kane Williamson scored 30 but he needs to work on his strike rate. The Kiwi batters did well after a flop show in the first game.

The bowlers are in top form for New Zealand. They restricted Bangladesh for just 137 runs in the last game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are the best bowlers for the Kiwis. Adam Milne bowled well on his return while Michael Bracewell picked 2 wickets and conceded only 14 runs in 4 overs. Ish Sodhi was also picked 2 wickets which is a great sign for New Zealand. They will look to win this game and settle the score against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been the best side in this tri-series up until now. They have played as a team and it reflects the results. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have done the bulk of the scoring. They promoted Shadab to number 4 which proved to be a good move as he provides stability to the middle order and bats at a high strike rate. Others in the middle order need to perform.

Haris Rauf has led the bowling unit quite well. He’s amongst the best pacers in world cricket. Mohammad Wasim has been consistent while Shahnawaz Dahani has been decent. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been brilliant with the ball. Overall, Pakistan has a complete bowling unit and they’ll look to do a double on the Kiwis in this tri-series by winning this game.

NZ vs PAK Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 4, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST

NZ vs PAK Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will, overall, be a good pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and there will be good bounce as well. There won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch. There will be some movement in the air for the pacers while the oddball will turn a bit for spinners. The first innings score is expected to be around 150-170. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan won their first game against New Zealand and is yet to lose a game in this tri-series. They will be the favourites to win this game it won’t be an easy task at all.

Predicted NZ vs PAK Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Fin Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani,

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: The law of averages finally caught up to Mohammad Rizwan as he was dismissed for just 4 runs in the last game. He scored 78* in the first match and will look to bounce back strongly and score big in this match as well. He is the ranked 1 batter in T20Is and is known for scoring big runs and scoring them consistently. He will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has been in good form in the first two games. He scored 36 runs in the first game and 70* runs in the last match against Bangladesh. He will open the innings and will be a key batter for the Kiwis. Conway handles spin bowling really well. He can score big if he gets set like in the last match. Devon will be an ideal captaincy option.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam scored 79* runs against New Zealand when these two sides met earlier in this series. He is one of the best batters in world cricket. He likes to hold one end and play throughout the 20 overs. He can score big if he gets set. Babar will look to lead from the front and defeat the Kiwis for the second time in this tri-series. He will be a good captaincy option, especially if Pakistan is chasing.

Budget Pick for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Shan Masood (6 Credits): Shan Masood will bat at number 3. He scored 31 runs against Bangladesh and got out for a duck in the last match against New Zealand. He is a talented batter and can score big once he’s set. He hasn’t been in the best of forms recently and will look to do well in the remaining games before the T20 World Cup. He will be a good budget pick.

Differential Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Fin Allen: Fin Allen will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a super-aggressive opener who looks to hit a boundary off every ball. He scored 13 runs against Pakistan and 16 runs against Bangladesh in the last match. Allen has looked in good touch bat has got out early. He can score big even if he plays for 6-7 overs. He can fetch plenty of points on his day.

Adam Milne: Adam Milne returned to New Zealand’s playing eleven in the last game. He bowled 2 overs and conceded only 12 runs. He will bowl as a first change. Milne bowls at a high pace and can trouble the batters with his bowling. He will be an excellent differential pick as he can pick a few wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Mohammad Rizwan, VC - Devon Conway

If PAK Bats First: C - Kane Williamson, VC - Shadab Khan

Mega League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Fin Allen, VC - Trent Boult

If PAK Bats First: C -Tim Southee, VC - Glenn Phillips

Which Contests to Join for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.