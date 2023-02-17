NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 12, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Preview

Both the teams are yet to win a match in this World Cup and will be desperate to open their account in this match.

New Zealand lost both of their first two games and the major blame should be on their batting. It went horribly wrong for NZ batters as they got bowled out well below hundred on both the occasions. Sophie Devine will be hoping for a better day with the bat from her side and get their first win of the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other side, lost a close game against Sri Lanka, followed by a thrashing from the Aussies. However, both the times their bowlers did seem to do well in major parts of the innings. They will be hoping to get across the line this time and also break their losing streak against New Zealand in T20Is.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 12th Match

Date: 17th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town has shown contrasting behaviors throughout this tournament. It has been two paced with both seamers and spinners extracting help to control the run flow. Settled batters in the top four can score runs and the first innings score is expected to be around 130. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town will remain cloudy throughout the day. Moreover, there is a 10% chance of rain during the match time as well.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Women Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine, Bezuidenhout, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have been very poor recently and are yet to win a game in this tournament. However, considering past records and the teams on paper, New Zealand will start this game as favorites.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr's all-rounder abilities makes her a top captaincy choice ahead of this game. In addition, she has a very dominating record in T20Is against Bangladesh. Nobody has more runs than her in the fixtures involving these two sides.

Marufa Akter: Marufa Akter has been the only positive for Bangladesh in this tournament so far. She has 4 wickets in total in this tournament so far. She will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Lea Tahuhu: The New Zealand pacer has been in a brilliant wicket taking form in this tournament. She has 5 wickets in the first two games already. In addition, she has taken second highest wickets in the fixtures involving these two sides in T20Is.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hayley Jensen: Hayley Jensen will be a great differential pick ahead of this game. She has eight wickets against Bangladesh in T20Is which is most by anyone from New Zealand.

Ritu Moni: Ritu Moni has been picked only by 7% of the teams as of writing this. She will be a great differential pick as nobody has taken more wickets as a Bangladeshi player against New Zealand.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Bernadine Bezuidenhout: Bernadine Bezuidenhout doesn't not bowl and has been failing with her bat as well. It will be better if you avoid picking her in this match.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team