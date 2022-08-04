NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand Women vs England Women, 12th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and England Women.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Preview

Both New Zealand and South Africa have won both the matches that they have played in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both the sides have qualified for the play-offs.

New Zealand defeated South Africa by 13 runs in their first game and Sri Lanka by 45 runs in their second game. They have done pretty well as a team with the batters and especially the bowlers performing consistently. Suzie Bates has looked in good touch while Sophie Devine has been decent with the bat. Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green need to step-up with the bat. Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr have been brilliant with the ball. New Zealand will look to continue their good form.

England, meanwhile, have been exceptional as well. They defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and then South Africa by 26 runs. Their batters and bowlers have been in top form and it reflects in their performance. Their top order is yet to perform at their best and once they do that, England will be the team to beat. The bowlers have been in excellent form. Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn and the others have done well until now. England will look to register their third consecutive win in this game.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women, 12th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, Thursday, 10:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have been good for batting in the previous games and it’s expected to be the same for this match as well. The pitch will have something for everyone. The batters can play their shots and will love batting here. The pacers will get some swing with the new ball and the spinners will get some assistance as well. Scores of around 150-160 are expected, Anything around 170 will be a great total on this pitch.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and are in top form. It’ll be a thrilling contest between them. England, however, are looking more balanced and will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable NZ-W vs EN-W Playing XI

New Zealand-Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe,

England-Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danny Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is the best captaincy pick. She has been a consistent performer for New Zealand. Devine will open the innings and will bowl a few overs as well. She’s one of the hardest hitters in women’s cricket and can score big if she stays on the crease for some time. She scored 24 runs in the last game.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be an excellent captaincy option for this match. She will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs of her leg spin. Kerr is yet to perform at her best in this tournament but will win the game on her own when she performs. She picked one wicket in the last game. She will contribute from both batting and bowling.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best spinner in women’s cricket. She is a genuine wicket-taker and performs in almost every match that she plays. Ecclestone picked one wicket in the last game and 3 in the first game. She can fetch lots of points for your fantasy teams and will be a top captaincy choice.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: England Women's Cricket Team Preview, Squads, Players, Fixtures and Tournament prediction Read:

Budget Picks for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

Alice Capsey (8.5 Credits): Alice Capsey will be an excellent budget pick. The 18-year-old has shown a lot of promise in the two games. She scored 44 in the first match and 50 in the last game against South Africa. Capsey is very talented and will be a good captaincy choice as well.

Hayley Jensen (8.5 credits): Hayley Jensen is another great budget pick. She did exceptionally well in the last game. Jensen picked 3 wickets and conceded only 5 runs in her 4 overs. She single handedly won the game for the White Ferns.

Differential Pick for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley will be a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. Dunkley will open the innings and she’s known for performing consistently and scoring big runs. She has failed in the two games played till now but she can score big in this game. Dunkley will be determined to do well in this match and can fetch a lot of points.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Natalie Sciver

If EN-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Katherine Brunt

Mega League Team for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Amelia Kerr, VC - Sophie Ecclestone

If EN-W Bats First: C - Alice Capsey, VC - Hayley Jensen

Which Contests to Join for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.