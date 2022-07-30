NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Weather Updates – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Team for the Commonwealth Games match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Preview

Cricket has entered the Commonwealth Games and this will be the 3rd game of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022.

New Zealand women will look to start off their campaign with a win. They are a champion side with many quality players in their line-up. The likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, etc are seasoned campaigners and proven match winners. They will look to start off with a win in their first ever match in the Commonwealth Games.

The South Africa women’s team recently toured England where they were thrashed badly. They managed to draw the test match but they were white washed in both ODIs and T20Is. They will look to bounce back strongly and do well in the Commonwealth Games. The likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus are their main players and they will look to perform as a team in this competition.

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the region of 150-170 are expected.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a match between the two teams. New Zealand women, however, are looking more balanced and are having many quality all-rounders in their side. They will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable NZ-W vs SA-W Playing XI

New Zealand-Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe,

South Africa-Women: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be the best captaincy option for this match. She will bat at number 3 or 4 for the White Ferns and will bowl 4 overs of her leg-spin as well. Amelia has been in phenomenal form in recent times. She is a match winner and will look to do well in this game and win the match for her team.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is another excellent captaincy pick. She is an experienced campaigner and a champion player. Devine will open the innings and may bowl an over or two. She is known for her explosive batting and for scoring big runs. Devine will look to start off well in the Commonwealth Games.

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is top captaincy choice for your fantasy team. She is currently one of the best batters in women’s cricket. Wolvaardt was in excellent form on the recent tour of England. She will bat in the top order for South Africa women’s team. She scored 151 runs in 3 ODIs and 89 runs in the 3 T20Is. Wolvaardt can fetch a lot of fantasy points with her batting.

Budget Picks for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Shabnim Ismail (8 Credits): Shabnim Ismail is one of the best bowlers in women’s cricket. She bowls at high pace and can go through any batting line-up on her day. Ismail was in good form on the recent tour of England. She can pick wickets with the new ball and then in the backend of the innings. Ismail is an excellent budget pick.

Chloe Tryon (8.5 credits): Chloe Tryon is a top budget pick for this game. Tryon is known for her power hitting in women’s cricket. She is a good bowler as well. Tryon will contribute with both bat and ball. She can hit the ball long and can pick wickets when required. She is a good all-rounder and will be a must pick in your fantasy teams.

Differential Pick for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Anneke Bosch: Anneke Bosch will open the innings for South African women’s team and is a key batter for them. Bosch scored 62 runs in the 2nd T20I of the recently concluded T20I series against England women. She is a talented batter and may also bowl an or two. Bosch will be an excellent budget pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Amelia Kerr, VC - Laura Wolvaardt

If SA-W Bats First: C - Shabnim Ismail, VC - Lea Tahuhu

Mega League Team for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Suzie Bates

If SA-W Bats First: C - Nadine de Klerk, VC - Chloe Tryon

Which Contests to Join for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.