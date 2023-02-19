NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 17, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News,

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview

New Zealand could not start the tournament well as they lost each of their first two games but managed to keep their hopes alive with a win in their third game, beating Bangladesh convincingly by 71 runs. Even though there is a very little chance of New Zealand getting into the Semi Finals, Sophie Devine will be hoping her side can carry on the winning form into their last group fixture and finish their world cup campaign on a high.

On the other side, Sri Lanka punched above their waist by winning their first two games, including one against the hosts South Africa. However, their winning streak was broken against a very strong Australian side in their last game. They are currently placed second in Group B and will be hoping to get back into winning ways in their last group fixture against New Zealand, giving themselves a better chance of going through to Semi finals.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 17th Match

Date: 19th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The conditions at Boland Park in Paarl get better for batting under the lights. The first innings total is expected to be around 150. Both seamers and spinners get hold on from the surface. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Paarl doesn't look good in the later half of the day. There is a 90% chance of precipitation during the match time.

Team News

No injury and availability updates reported from both sides.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunarathne, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuri

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of both the teams, the teams on paper New Zealand are expected to win this match against Sri Lanka.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be the first name in terms of captaincy choices. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the players to watch out for. She has not done much with the bat but is expected to come good in this match. In addition, she has four wickets in three games with the ball.

Lea Tahuhu: Tahuhu is currently the joint second highest wicket taker of the tournament. In three games, Tahuhu has 6 wickets at an average of 13.83. She will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match.

Harshitha Samarawickrama: Harshitha is currently the third highest run scorer in this tournament. In three games, Harshitha has 111 runs at an average of 55, including an unbeaten half century against Bangladesh. She will be another great captaincy choice for this game.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vishmi Rajapaksa Gunarathne: Vishmi Rajapaksa is not a big name but can make a lot of difference from this Sri Lankan lineup. She has been playing valuable cameos at three and will be a great differential pick ahead of this match.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is too good a player to stay quiet for long. She is only picked by 22% of the teams at the time of writing. She has second most runs (203) as a New Zealand player against Sri Lanka in T20Is and six wickets with the ball as well. She will be a great differential pick for this match.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr is one of the first names in the New Zealand's bowling attack. However, considering her form in the tournament so far, it is advisable to keep Jess Kerr out of your Dream11 in this match.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team