OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 23, The Hundred 2022

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match Preview

The Oval Invincibles are in 4th position with 3 wins in 5 matches. Their 3 game winning streak was broken in the last game as they lost to the Trent Rockets by 25 runs. They have done well as a side but they can improve. Their big names like Sam Billings and Jason Roy have been out of form and if they can pull themselves up then the Invincibles will be truly invincible. Sam Curran, Sunil Narine and Will Jacks are their in form players while Mohamamad Hasnain and the others have also done well. Oval needs to win all their games to finish in the top 3 and they have what it takes and do that.

The Birmingham Phoenix have also won 3 games out of 5 and are in 5th position. Their two key players especially in the batting are Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone but they have lacked consistency. Will Smeed has also been out of form since his century in the second game. They are struggling to find a good partner for him at the top. The bowling unit has done well. Kane Richardson is their best bowler and he has picked wickets in every match. Moeen Ali has been in good form with the ball. Henry Brookers has been wicket-less since his 5-wicket haul against the Southern Brave. Overall, the Birmingham Phoenix need consistency from their players as they have a good chance of finishing in the top 3.

OVI vs BPH Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 23, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, Tuesday 11:00 PM IST

OVI vs BPH Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good wicket to bat on at the Kennington Oval. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 161. Scores in the range of 150-170 are very common here. The first innings total in the three games played in The Hundred 2022 are 171, 157 and 136 runs respectively and chasing sides have won 2 out of the three games. Overall, the chasing sides have won 37 out of 63 T20 games played here.

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix are in form and they will be the favorites at the start but the Oval Invincibles also have many quality players in their side and they’ll look to get those two important points.

Predicted OVI vs BPH Playing XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond,, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Henry Brookes

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is the best captaincy option for this game. Moeen will bat at number 3 and is in top form. He likes to deal in boundaries and can score big and score quickly. He has picked wickets as well and is a crucial player with his all-round attributes. Moeen failed with the bat but picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be a key match-up against Sam Curran and Sunil Narine.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is another top captaincy pick for this match. He is a brute hitter and an utility bowler who bowls both off-spin and leg-spin according to the match-up. He can win games on his own when on song. Livingstone has been a little inconsistent and needs to improve. He scored 51 runs in the second last game against the Trent Rockets. He will be a must pick.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is an excellent captaincy choice. He is a champion bowler in the shortest format and has been in excellent form in this season of The Hundred. Narine has picked wickets in almost every game and has scored runs as well. He will be a key bowler for his side especially against the duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. He scored 23 and picked one wicket in the last game.

Budget Pick for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

Benny Howell (8.5 Credits): Benny Howell will be a great budget pick for your fantasy teams. Howell has been in excellent form and has given a couple of match winning performances. He will bat in the lower middle-order and he can tonk the ball. He will bowl his full quota of sets and is known for picking wickets using his cutters and different slower deliveries. Howell scored 22 runs in the last game and picked up 3 wickets in the game before that.

Differential Picks for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

Miles Hammon: Miles Hammon will be a good differential pick for this game. He will open the innings for the Birmingham Phoenix. Hammond looked in good touch in the last game against the Northern Superchargers. He scored 31 runs when wickets kept on falling from the other end. The southpaw played some beautiful shots and can score big in this game. His only big threat is Sunil Narine but he is not expected to bowl with the new ball giving him the chance to get a good start.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy is having a dreadful season. He has been clearly out of form and is struggling badly. Roy scored 20 runs in the last game and played a couple of good shots. He looked in decent touch and needs a bit of luck going in his favor. We all know what he is capable of and can help you win one sided in fantasy cricket if he gets going. He will be an excellent differential pick especially for small leagues.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Sam Curran

If BPH Bats First: C - Will Jacks, VC - Liam Livingstone

Mega League Team for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Sunil Narine, VC - Kane Richardson

If BPH Bats First: C - Benny Howell, VC - Will Smeed

Which Contests to Join for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.