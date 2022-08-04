OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Match 2, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022

Get OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Hundred Men's competition match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match Preview

The second edition of “The Hundred” competition is here. This will be the second match of the tournament. Oval Invincibles will take on the London Spirit in this game.

The Oval Invincibles finished in 4th position last year. They won games and lost 3 with one match being abandoned due to rain. They have many quality players in their side. The likes of Sam Curran, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Reece Topley, Tom Curran form a very strong core for them. All of them are proven performers and will look to do well and win their first game of this season.

The London Spirit had a forgettable outing in the last season where they finished at the bottom of the points table with only 1 win in 8 matches. They will look to start fresh in this season and do well as a team. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Ben McDermott, Ravi Bopara, Nathan Ellis and the others will look to start off this season with a win.

OVI vs LNS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Match 2, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

OVI vs LNS Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good wicket for batting at the Kennington Oval. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots on this pitch. There will be swing for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance off the pitch as the game progresses. The average first innings total at this venue is 161 runs. Chasing teams have won 36 matches out of 62 T20s played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it promises to be an exciting contest between them. It’s very difficult to predict a winner for this game but based on team balance, Oval Spirits will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable OVI vs LNS Playing XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain, Pat Brown

London Spirit: Ben McDermott, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will be the best captaincy pick for this game. Maxwell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He plays all around the park and can score big once he gets going. Maxwell will bowl a few overs as well of his off spin bowling. He is a match winner and will be a must pick in fantasy cricket.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another excellent captaincy option for this game. Narine is a utility player in the shortest format. He is a proven performer with the ball and is capable of winning games with the bat. Narine will bowl his full quota of overs and is expected to bat in the top order where he can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in sublime form recently. He has scored runs everywhere he has played. McDermott will open the innings and is known for scoring big once he is set. He scored 494 runs in the recently concluded Vitality T20 Blast at an average of 29.06 and a strike-rate of 146.15. He can fetch a lot of points and will be a top captaincy choice.

Budget Picks for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

Jordan Thompson (8.5 Credits): Jordan Thompson will be a top budget pick. He has been in excellent form recently and will look to continue that in The Hundred as well. Thompson bowls well in the death overs and has excellent variations as well. He can fetch good points with his bowling.

Tom Curran (8.5 Credits): Tom Curran is a good budget pick for your fantasy teams. Curran is a good bowler and he’ll bowl in the power play and then in the backend of the innings. Tom Curran is more than handy with the bat and can contribute with the bat as well.

Differential Pick for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be the best differential pick for this match. Curran will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. Curran is wicket-taker with the new ball and is decent in the death overs as well with his cutters. He is a destructive batter and likes to play his shots. He will be a very valuable pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - Sunil Narine

If LNS Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Kieron Pollard

Mega League Team for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Ben McDermott, VC - Sam Curran

If LNS Bats First: C - Jason Roy, VC - Reece Topley

Which Contests to Join for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.