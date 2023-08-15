OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Oval Invincibles are a strong unit and have played some good cricket throughout this season. Hence, they might win the game.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

Date

15 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 14 runs in three innings against London Spirit.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 17, 0, 59, 0 & 8.

Jason Roy vs Nathan Ellis in the T20s: 7 runs, 11 balls, 63.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jason Roy vs Daniel Worrall in the T20s: 51 runs, 25 balls, 104 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jason Roy vs Liam Dawson in the T20s: 27 runs, 24 balls, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks has 110 runs at a strike rate of 146.66 in four innings against London Spirit.

Will Jacks vs Liam Dawson in the T20s: 33 runs, 31 balls, 106.45 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 2, 40, 32, 16 & 11.

Jordan Cox has 70 runs in three innings against London Spirit.

Jordan Cox’s last five scores: 5, 73*, 17, 51 & 22.

Jordan Cox vs Nathan Ellis in the T20s: 10 runs, 14 balls, 71.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jordan Cox vs Liam Dawson in the T20s: 15 runs, 19 balls, 78.94 SR & 2 dismissals.

Henrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 0, 46, 60, 18 & 1.

Sam Curran has 48 runs in three innings against London Spirit.

Sam Curran vs Nathan Ellis in the T20s: 20 runs, 28 balls, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 11, 24, 7, 1 & 34.

Sam Curran has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 12 against London Spirit.

Sam Curran’s last five figures: 0/37, 2/31, 0/17, 0/33 & 1/31.

Sam Billings has 39 runs in four innings against London Spirit.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 14, 0*, 5*, 4 & 25.

Sam Billings vs Nathan Ellis in the T20s: 20 runs, 20 balls, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Billings vs Ravi Bopara in the T20s: 44 runs, 44 balls, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ross Whiteley’s last five scores: 35, 0, 1*, 2 & 11*.

Sunil Narine has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 12 against London Spirit.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 0/32, 1/35, 3/12, 0/25 & 2/14.

Zak Chappell’s previous five figures: 4/33, 1/15, 0/8, 2/56 & 2/20.

Nathan Sowter has 3 wickets at a strike rate of 11.66 in two innings against London Spirit.

Zak Crawley made 21 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Adam Rossington has 117 runs at a strike rate of 164.78 in four innings against Oval Invincibles.

Adam Rossington vs Sam Curran in the T20s: 28 runs, 19 balls, 147.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence has 65 runs at a strike rate of 127.45 in four innings against Oval Invincibles.

Dan Lawrence vs Nathan Sowter in the T20s: 75 runs, 56 balls, 133.92 SR & 5 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence vs Sunil Narine in the T20s: 29 runs, 21 balls, 138.09 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dan Lawrence’s last five scores: 93, 24, 16, 21 & 62.

Matthew Wade has 58 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 8, 37, 49, 8 & 78.

Daryl Mitchell made 5 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 21*, 5, 26*, 17 & 9.

Ravi Bopara has 24 runs in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

Ravi Bopara vs Sunil Narine in the T20s: 58 runs, 86 balls, 67.44 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs Sam Curran in the T20s: 33 runs, 27 balls, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs Nathan Sowter in the T20s: 38 runs, 46 balls, 82.60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Matt Critchley has 3 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Chris Wood has been wicketless in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Chris Wood’s last five figures: 0/47, 1/12, 2/23, 3/18 & 0/19.

Liam Dawson has 12 runs in three innings against Oval Invincibles. He also has 2 wickets in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

Liam Dawson’s last five figures: 2/38, 1/3, 1/27, 0/29 & 2/27.

Nathan Ellis has 6 wickets in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 1/43, 0/25, 2/31, 1/27 & 4/6.

Daniel Worrall has 2 wickets in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Daniel Worrall’s last five figures: 2/23, 1/10, 1/15, 2/23 & 2/11.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous match was quite good for batting, and a similar surface can be expected again. The hard lengths into the pitch will be the key for the bowlers. A total of around 155 can be defended with good bowling.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C is forecasted, with no chance of rain.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Dan Lawrence (c), Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will always be a safe choice for the captaincy role in this format. He has a fine record at this venue and can again be among the best performers in this game.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine won the Man of the Match award against London Spirit last time. He will again be crucial for the Invincibles on a track where Narine has bowled reasonably enough. Narine can also fetch points with the willow.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis can also be a fine captaincy choice for this game. He has a fine record against a few batters of Oval Invincibles and can again cause serious damage.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been picked by less than 11% of users as of now. He hasn’t been at his original best, but Billings is a quality player who can bat according to the situation. Moreover, he can also fetch points as a wicketkeeper.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade has been selected by less than 20% of people as of now, making him a good differential pick for this game. He is likely to bat at No. 4 and can play a prudent knock.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ross Whitley: Ross Whiteley might not get enough balls to make an impact in this game and can be avoided.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Sam Billings and Daniel Worrall.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson and Nathan Sowter.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Jason Roy and Spencer Johnson.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley and Nathan Sowter.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles are a strong unit and have played some good cricket throughout this season. Hence, they might win the game.

