OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a balanced squad, with some big names available. However, Oval Invincibles are tough to beat at home and might win the contest.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

Date

09 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy made 20 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 0, 8, 2, 7 & 45.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in The Hundred: 17 runs, 19 balls, 89.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks has 17 runs at a strike rate of 130.76 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 16, 11, 9, 8 & 23.

Jordan Cox made 2 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Jordan Cox at Kennington Oval in the T20s: 234 runs, 33.42 avg, 136.84 SR & 2 fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 18, 1, 4, 110* & 25.

Sam Billings has 102 runs at a strike rate of 161.90 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 4, 25, 36, 11 & 23*.

Tom Curran has 45 runs at a strike rate of 180 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Curran has 1 wicket in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Curran has 576 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 146.19 in the T20s at Kennington Oval.

Tom Curran vs LHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 25.85 avg, 15.42 SR & 10.06 economy rate.

Tom Curran vs RHBs in The Hundred: 9 wickets, 30.11 avg, 23.77 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Sunil Narine took a solitary wicket against Manchester Originals.

Sunil Narine vs LHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 24.40 avg, 18.40 SR & 7.96 economy rate.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in The Hundred: 15 wickets, 13.06 avg, 12.86 SR & 6.09 economy rate.

Sunil Narine at Kennington Oval in the T20s: 29 wickets, 19.75 avg, 18.10 SR & 6.54 economy rate.

Gus Atkinson’s last five figures: 3/26, 1/22, 1/26, 1/32 & 0/27.

Nathan Sowter at Kennington Oval in the T20s: 10 wickets, 11.70 avg, 12 SR & 5.85 economy rate.

Phil Salt has 23 runs at a strike rate of 121.05 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Phil Salt vs Sam Curran in the T20s: 41 runs, 38 balls, 107.89 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler has 8 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine in the T20s: 86 runs, 76 balls, 113.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 21, 1, 0, 0 & 70.

Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 38 runs, 38 balls, 100 SR & 5 dismissals.

Laurie Evans at Kennington Oval in the T20s: 672 runs, 28 avg, 139.41 SR & 3 fifties.

Max Holden’s last five scores: 0, 24, 37, 5 & 15.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 21, 16*, 1*, 32 & 8. He made 26 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 2/27, 0/22, 2/20, 3/38 & 1/47. He also made 32* in the previous game.

Tom Hartley has 2 wickets in two matches against Oval Invincibles.

Tom Hartley’s last five figures: 3/13, 1/7, 0/20, 0/28 & 1/28.

Tom Hartley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 20.83 avg, 13.50 SR & 9.26 economy rate.

Tom Hartley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 16 wickets, 13.06 avg, 10.87 SR & 7.21 economy rate.

Joshua Little snared 5 wickets in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Joshua’s Little last five figures: 2/15, 2/22, 0/34, 2/23 & 2/16.

Joshua Little vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 11 avg, 9.33 SR & 7.07 economy rate.

Joshua Little vs RHBs in The Hundred: 14 wickets, 7.71 avg, 6 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Richard Gleeson picked up 2 wickets in the previous game.

Also Read: TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The only game at Kennington Oval this season was a balanced track. The pacers got help from the track, and there was value for the shots as well. A similar track can again be expected for this game.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C with mild chances of rain is expected in London during the match hours.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Zak Chappell, Nathan Sowter

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will always be a top pick for the captaincy role in this format. He contributes significantly to all the departments, which makes him a valuable pick. He also has vast experience playing at this venue.

Tom Curran: Like Sam Curran, Tom Curran also contributes to all the departments. He has a fine record at this venue as well.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is a terrific white-ball player, and his form is also good. Whenever Buttler is in form, he can be a dangerous batter. Hence, he can be a good option for the captaincy role in the game.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been picked up by less than 20% of users as of now, making him a top differential pick. He can score big on his day and fetch match-winning points.

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner has also been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. He looked in fine touch and also contribute with the ball if required.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jamie Overton: There is a slight risk, but Jamie Overton can be avoided for this game. He doesn’t bowl much and bats low. Consider dropping him.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Jason Roy, Laurie Evans and Paul Walter.

IF MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen and Gus Atkinson.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three of Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans and Gus Atkinson.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen and Nathan Sowter.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a balanced squad, with some big names available. However, Oval Invincibles are tough to beat at home and might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.