OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

Date

27 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 79 runs at a strike rate of 146.29 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 19, 28, 23, 17 & 0.

Will Jacks has 49 runs at a strike rate of 188.46 in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 31, 13, 68, 2 & 40.

Tawanda Muyeye’s scores in The Hundred this season: 0 & 11.

Sam Curran has 37 runs at a strike rate of 132.14 in three innings against Manchester Originals. He has also taken 2 wickets in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 0, 8, 35, 11 & 24.

Sam Curran’s last five figures: 0/25, 1/18, 1/40, 0/37 & 2/31.

Sam Billings has 107 runs at a strike rate of 164.61 in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 76*, 0, 2*, 14 & 0*.

James Neesham’s last five scores: 4, 21, 25, 9* & 0.

James Neesham’s last five figures: 0/24, 2/15, 0/18, 0/19 & 0/13.

Tom Curran has 45 runs at a strike rate of 180 in two innings against Manchester Originals. He has also taken a solitary wicket in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Curran’s last five scores: 18*, 43*, 38*, 9 & 7.

Tom Curran’s last five figures: 2/31, 3/43, 2/27, 1/22 & 0/36.

Gus Atkinson snared 2 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Gus Atkinson’s last five figures: 1/28, 3/24, 2/24, 3/26 & 1/22.

Nathan Sowter has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 12.50 in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Nathan Sowter’s last five figures: 1/18, 0/25, 1/28, 2/16 & 1/48.

Adam Zampa took 2 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Adam Zampa’s last five figures: 2/20, 2/22, 2/24, 2/26 & 1/36.

Spencer Johnson took 3 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 1/12, 0/22, 0/26, 0/32 & 1/36.

Phil Salt has 25 runs at a strike rate of 83.33 in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 47, 17, 28, 86 & 4.

Jos Buttler has 31 runs at a strike rate of 91.17 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 82, 45, 75, 11 & 2.

Max Holden was dismissed on a duck in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Max Holden’s last five scores: 31, 11, 14, 0 & 0.

Laurie Evans has 14 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 22*, 2, 7, 14 & 41.

Jamie Overton made 37 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles. He also snared 2 wickets in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 7*, 10, 2, 11 & 83*.

Jamie Overton’s last five figures: 0/31, 0/14, 1/5, 0/15 & 2/21.

Wayne Madsen made 53 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Wayne Madsen’s last five scores: 22, 42, 0, 1 & 52.

Paul Walter has 16 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles. He has also taken a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Paul Walter’s last five scores: 12, 28, 27*, 22 & 4.

Paul Walter’s last five figures: 1/27, 0/9, 2/24, 1/26 & 1/39.

Calvin Harrison went wicketless in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Josh Little has 6 wickets at a strike rate of 6.66 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Josh Little’s last five figures: 0/37, 0/48, 0/20, 2/33 & 1/38.

Zaman Khan’s last five figures: 0/34, 2/22, 0/18, 0/42 & 0/27.

Richard Gleeson has 3 wickets at a strike rate of 13.66 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Richard Gleeson’s last five figures: 0/28, 1/38, 2/22, 1/27 & 1/19.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in the last game was a balanced one, with both batters and bowlers having something in it. Expect some assistance for the new-ball bowlers before the track gets ideal for the batters. A total of around 150 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 16°C, with some chances of rain.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Joshua Little, Zaman Khan, Richard Gleeson.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is one of the most popular captaincy choices for this encounter. He will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch ample points in the fantasy team. Curran is a safe choice.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran is another all-rounder who can contribute to all the departments. His recent form has been very good and can again churn out a match-winning performance in the final.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is in sensational form and coming on the back of a score of 82 last night. Expect some fireworks again from the Originals captain. He is a safe captaincy choice for this game.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Spencer Johnson: Spencer Johnson has surprisingly been picked up by less than 13% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He snared 3 wickets while conceding only a solitary run in his last game against Manchester Originals. The new ball has swung fairly enough in the tournament this season, and Johsnon can again be a dangerous bowler if there’s some help for the pacers.

Josh Little: Josh Little has been selected by less than 32% of people as of now. He is a quality pacer who can provide crucial breakthroughs for his team. Little will also bowl in the slog overs, which will provide him with more opportunities to grab wickets.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tawanda Muyeye: Tawanda Muyeye hasn’t done anything significant in the tournament so far. He can be avoided in this clash.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three of Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, and Joshua Little.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Phil Salt, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa and Richard Gleeson.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three of Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Spencer Johnson and Zaman Khan.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Nathan Sowter and Gus Atkinson.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles have been the most consistent team of the tournament and possess some quality players in their squad. However, Manchester Originals have momentum, and their batting lineup is also in form. Expect Manchester Originals to win the game and the tournament.

