OVI vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, Match 9, The Hundred 2022

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match Preview

The Oval Invincibles are in 4th position with one win and one loss. They lost their first game by 3 runs against the London Spirits and then bounced back strongly and defeated Welsh Fire by 39 runs in their last game. Oval Invincibles will be without their skipper Sam Billings and opener Will Jacks who are playing for the England Lions in a 4-day game against South Africa. Jacks scored 81 in the last game and Billings is a crucial part of their batting unit. They have good depth in their squad as Sam Curran is expected to open and the likes of Tom Curran will bat at number 7. Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Sam Curran have been consistent for them. It’s high time that Jason Roy regains his touch with the bat. They will look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

The Northern Superchargers won their first game by 6 wickets and then lost their last game by 7 wickets. They are in 5th position in the points table. They are yet to perform at their full potential. Skipper Faf du Plessis has failed in both the games and he will look to lead from the front with the bat. David Willey was ruled out after he was limping before the start of the last game and they didn’t wanted to risk him early in the torunament. It’s still unknown if he’ll play in this game or not. Their all-rounders - David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo and Roelof van der Merwe have been in good form and needs support from their top order. Northern Superchargers will look to come back on the winning track in this game.

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, Match 9, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, Thursday 7:30 PM IST

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent wicket for batting at the Kennington Oval. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will dominate the match. Pacers will get some movement in the air and off the pitch with the new ball. Spinners will also get some assistance off the deck. The average first inning score here is 161 runs and chasing sides have won 36 out of 62 T20s played here. The first game played here was a high scoring one with 171 runs being almost chased down by the Oval Invincibles. Teams will prefer chasing.

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles are in good form and they will be the favorites to win this game. It won’t be easy for them as couple of their main players are unavaiable for this game.

Probable OVI vs NOS Playing XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Rilee Rossouw, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Cox (wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Mohammad Hasnain, Reece Topley

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Hose, Harry Brook, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been in exceptional form in The Hundred. Narine is picking wickets for fun. He picked 2 wickets in the first game and 3 in the last game. He will also bat in the middle-order and can score big if he gets to face enough deliveries. Narine is a superstar in T20 cricket and will be the best captaincy option for this game.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another excellent all-rounder for this match. Curran will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He should open the innings for the Oval Invincibles in this game as Will Jacks in unavailable for this game. Curran scored 26 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. He is a top all-rounder and will contirbute with both bat and ball in this game. A must pick for your fantasy teams and a popular captaincy option as well.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will be an excellent captaincy pick in this game. Bravo will bowl his full quota of sets and he was promoted at number 4 in the last game. He scored 19 runs and picked up 1 wicket. He is a master of death bowling. Bravo is a proven match-winner and will be a must pick in your fantasy teams. He’ll be a no brainer as the captain of your fantasy teams if he’s bowling first.

Budget Picks for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

Roelof van der Merwe (8.5 Credits): Roelof van der Merwe will be the best budget pick for your fantasy teams. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl his left-arm orthodox as well. He scored 30 runs in the last game. Van der Merwe will bowl with the new ball and he can pick wickets in clusters when on song.

Tom Curran (8.5 Credits): Tom Curran will be a to[p budget pick for this game. Curran will bowl with the new ball and then at the back end of the innings. He swings the new ball and uses his slower deliveries in the death overs. Curran picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be an important bowler for his side.

Differential Pick for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

David Wiese: David Wiese will be an excellent differential pick for this game. Wiese will be the finisher for the Northern Brave and he will bowl his full quota as well. He did a great job with the bat in the last game, scoring 50 runs in 27 balls. Wiese is a hard hitter and we saw how capable he is in the last game. He is known for varying his pace and using cutters while bowling. He will be a good fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Sunil Narine, VC - Sam Curran

If NOS Bats First: C - Faf du Plessis, VC - Adam Lyth

Mega League Team for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Dwayne Bravo, VC - Rilee Rossouw

If NOS Bats First: C - Tom Curran, VC - David Wiese

Which Contests to Join for OVI vs NOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.