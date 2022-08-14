OVI vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Match 14, The Hundred Men's 2022

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match Preview

The Oval Invincibles are in 3rd position with two wins and one loss. They won their last game by 3 wickets against the Northern Superchargers. They have two in-form all-rounders in Sunil Narine and Sam Curran while Jordan Cox has been consistent as well. The other batters need to start performing, especially Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw. They are playing well as a team and will look to carry forward their winning momentum from the last game.

The defending champions, Southern Brave, started off well by winning their first game comprehensively but they have now lost two matches in a row and that’s concerning for them. They need to start performing and winning games before it’s too late. They are in 6th position with 1 win in 3 games. Their batters have failed in the last two games and that's the main reason for thier poor performance. The likes of James Vince, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and the others as well need to take responsibility.

OVI vs SOB Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Match 14, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, Sunday 10:30 PM IST

OVI vs SOB Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good wicket to bat on at the Kennington Oval. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 161. Scores in the range of 150-170 are very common here. The first innings total in the two games played in The Hundred 2022 are 171 and 157 runs respectively. Chasing sides have won 36 out of 62 T20 games played here.

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles are in good form and they will be the favorites to win this game. It won’t be easy for them as Southern Brave has a strong line-up as well.

Predicted OVI vs SOB Playing XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Rilee Rossouw, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Cox (wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Jack Haynes, Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Reece Topley

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, George Garton/Michael Hogan, Jake Lintott

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the best captaincy choice for this game. Narine has been in excellent form with the ball and is picking wickets for fun. He has 8 wickets in three games including 3 wickets in the last game. He will bat as a floater and can be sent up to accelerate the scoring rate. He is a champion player of the shortest format and will be a must pick in your fantasy teams.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another excellent all-rounder for this match. Curran will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He will bat in the middle-order. Curran scored 60 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

James Vince: James Vince scored a brilliant fifty in the first but has failed to score big in the last two games. He got out for a duck in the last match but Vince is in great touch and one big knock is just around the corner for him. He will open the innings and is a key batter for his side. He was the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded T20 Blast. Vince will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

Alex Davies (8.5 Credits): Alex Davies is an in-form batter and has made useful contributions in all the three games. He will bat in the middle-order. His scores are 26, 33 and 36 in the three games respectively. He has looked in good touch and can score big if he gets to face enough deliveries. He will be a good budget pick.

Jordan Cox (8.5 Credits): Jordan Cox is in terrific form with the bat and has scored runs whenever he has got the chance to bat. He scored 39 runs in the first game and a match winning 48 in the last game before he was run-out. Cox is a talented batter and he can score quickly. He will keep the wickets in Billings’ absence and will be a top budget pick.

Differential Pick for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

Reece Topley: Topley will be an excellent differential pick in your fantasy teams. Topley hasn’t been at his best in the three games of this season but he was in exceptional form before that in the series against India and South Africa. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. He is tall, swings the new ball and uses variations and bounce in the death overs. He will pick wickets in clusters when he gets going. Topley picked one wicket in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - Sunil Narine, VC - Sam Curran

If SOB Bats First: C - Will Jacks, VC - Alex Davies

Mega League Team for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

If OVI Bats First: C - James Vince, VC - Jordan Cox

If SOB Bats First: C - Tom Curran, VC - Quinton de Kock

Which Contests to Join for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.