OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good squad and are coming on the back of a victory in their previous match. However, Oval Invincibles are slightly better and will be playing at their home ground. Hence, they might win the rubber.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

Date

21 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has 76 runs at a strike rate of 165.21 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 28, 23, 17, 0 & 59.

Will Jacks has 24 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 13, 68, 2, 40 & 32.

Tawanda Muyeye’s last five scores: 11, 7, 1, 50 & 12.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 18, 46*, 0, 46 & 60.

Sam Curran made 27 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets. He also took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 8, 35, 11, 24 & 7.

Sam Curran’s last five figures: 1/18, 1/40, 0/37, 2/31 & 0/17.

Sam Billings has 6 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 0, 2*, 14, 0* & 5*.

Tom Curran made 8 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets. He has also taken 2 wickets in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Tom Curran’s last five scores: 43*, 38*, 9, 7 & 6.

Tom Curran’s last five figures: 3/43, 2/27, 1/22, 0/36 & 1/10.

Ross Whiteley has 76 runs at a strike rate of 122.58 in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Ross Whiteley’s last five scores: 2, 0, 35, 0 & 1*.

Nathan Sowter’s last five figures: 0/25, 1/28, 2/16, 1/48 & 2/34.

Adam Zampa’s last five figures: 2/22, 2/24, 2/26, 1/36 & 3/41.

Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/26, 0/32, 1/36 & 3/1.

Joe Root’s last five scores: 8, 35, 14, 72* & 4.

Alex Hales has 84 runs at a strike rate of 190.90 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 27, 0, 4, 15 & 29.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 13 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 11, 64, 6, 33 & 15.

Sam Hain’s last five scores: 30, 3*, 20, 63 & 52.

Colin Munro has 49 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 34, 36, 66*, 24 & 15.

Daniel Sams made 3 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles. He went wicketless in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Daniel Sams’ last five scores: 20, 13, 17, 32 & 27.

Daniel Sams’ last five figures: 3/17, 2/28, 2/35, 0/33 & 0/38.

Lewis Gregory has 52 runs at a strike rate of 216.66 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 0/7, 2/30, 0/35, 0/19 & 0/7.

Luke Wood took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 1/42, 1/31, 0/15, 0/31 & 3/23.

Matthew Carter took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Ish Sodhi’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/29, 1/29, 2/29 & 3/22.

Sam Cook 2 wickets in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Sam Cook’s last five figures: 1/11, 1/32, 2/48, 0/34 & 0/23.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track at Kennington Oval in the previous encounter suited the batter, with both teams breaching the 185-run mark. Another fine batting track might be churned out for this rubber. However, there will be some help for the pacers with the new ball.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecasted to be around 19°C, with no chance of rain.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ish Sodhi.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in fine form with the willow in the tournament. He has been a consistent performer and can again score big.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has done exceptionally well as an all-rounder in The Hundred. He has been scoring runs and taking wickets consistently, which makes him a fine captaincy option.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy choice for this game. He is likely to fetch points with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been good.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Spencer Johnson: Spencer Johnson has surprisingly been picked up by less than 11% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He earlier picked up 3 wickets while conceding only a solitary run at this venue and can again cause serious damage. Spencer has the skillsets to stifle any batter.

Matthew Carter: Matthew Carter has been selected by less than 8% of people as of now. He won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling display in the previous game. If there is some help for the spinners, Carter can be a threatening bowler.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ross Whiteley: Ross Whiteley has consistently batted quite low and doesn’t bowl either. Hence, he can be avoided.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sam Cook.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Colin Munro, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa and Matthew Carter.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root and Sam Cook.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Hain, Nathan Sowter and Ish Sodhi.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good squad and are coming on the back of a victory in their previous match. However, Oval Invincibles are slightly better and will be playing at their home ground. Hence, they might win the rubber.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.