OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire

Date

06 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jason Roy has only 18 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Roy has been dismissed thrice in 19 balls against the left-arm orthodox in the league.

Will Jacks has 101 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 187 against Welsh Fire.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 1, 4, 110*, 25, 42*. He has been in terrific form this year.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 34, 5, 17, 3, 47. He has also taken 4 wickets.

Sam Billings has 54 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire. He made 25 in the last game.

Tom Curran has 5 wickets in two innings against Welsh Fire. He can also contribute with the willow.

Sunil Narine took 2 wickets in the last game. He can again grab a few wickets if the batters try to hit him.

Sunil Narine has an average of 11.86 and a strike rate of 12.06 against the RHBs in the competition. He has an average of 23 and a strike rate of 17.80 against the LHBs.

Nathan Swoter picked up 3 wickets in the previous game. He has scalped 8 wickets in the last five matches.

Luke Wells has 81 runs in two innings this season. He scored 24 in the last game against Southern Brave.

Joe Clarke has been dismissed on a golden duck in both innings this season. He has 52 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Glenn Phillips has made 19 and 22 in the last two innings.

Stephen Eskinazi’s last five scores: 31, 3*, 38, 9 & 32. He has been in good nick with the willow.

David Willey’s last five bowling figures: 1/40, 2/17, 1/23, 2/17 & 2/33. He also made 31 runs in the last game.

David Willey vs RHBs in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 24 avg, 15.72 SR & 9.16 economy rate.

David Willey vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets 39 avg, 29 SR & 8.07 economy rate.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been very effective with the new ball in the two games. All of his 3 wickets have come in the powerplay.

Haris Rauf’s last five bowling figures: 3/27, 0/15, 2/32, 3/20 & 1/40.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the last four games at this venue in The Hundred was 158. The teams batting first won two matches. Expect a good batting track again in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 15°C, and very little chance of rain.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Zak Chappell, Nathan Sowter

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Stevie Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is one of the best options available for the captaincy role in this game. He provides points with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been very good.

David Willey: David Willey is another all-rounder who can contribute to both departments. He has been used as a floater with the bat by the teams. His bowling expertise is known by all.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has always performed well in The Hundred. The teams have often thrown their wickets while trying to hit him. His batting is also more than handy.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Gus Atkinson: Gus Atkinson has been picked up by less than 16% of users as of now. He is a decent bowler who can change his lengths precisely. Atkinson can be a good differential pick.

Stevie Eskinazi: Stevie Eskinazi has been selected by less than 18% of people as of now. He bats at No. 3 and looked in fine touch in the previous match. Eskinazi can be a good pick.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

David Payne: David Payne has scalped only one wicket in the two games and looked off-colour in the tournament. He can be left out of this contest.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Billings, Stevie Eskinazi and Gus Atkinson.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Heinrich Klaasen and Nathan Sowter.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Billings, Jason Roy and Haris Rauf.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Heinrich Klaasen and Tom Abell.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction:

Oval Invincibles have a good squad, but Welsh Fire’s bowling unit is slightly superior. Expect Welsh Fire to register their second win of the season.

