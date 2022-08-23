Get OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Hundred Women's match between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Oval Invincibles Women will be playing against the Birmingham Phoenix Women in Match 15 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Both the teams are coming into this match with a win.

Oval Invincibles have won two of their three games in the tournament so far. They managed to beat Birmingham Phoenix on both the occasions they met last year. The Invincibles are placed fourth in the points table. They will be hoping to go up the ladder with another win over Birmingham and also maintain their domination over the Birmingham franchise.

On the other side, Birmingham Phoenix got off to a flying start, with three wins in three games. They lost both the games against Oval Invincibles last year, including the eliminator on finals day. Birmingham will be looking to make things equal against the Invincibles and continue their winning streak to make it four in a row.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 15, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs BPH-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval has been a balanced one for both batters and bowlers throughout the summer. The average par total should be around 145. Batters enjoyed batting on this pitch in recent games, both in men’s and women’s competition. Anything above 150 will be a challenge in the second innings.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides have some big names in their squad and are pretty much similar in balance. Birmingham Phoenix has not lost a single game so far and should start this game as the favorites as well.

Predicted OVI-W vs BPH-W Playing XI

Oval Invincibles Women : Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Eva Carey, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale.

Birmingham Phoenix Women : Eve Jones, Sophie Devine (c), Any Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Top Captaincy Choices for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is one of the best all-rounders going around in this format. She is a must as a captain in one of your XI. Her striking ability is what sets her apart from the crowd. She has been striking at the rate of 176 in this tournament.

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates is coming into this game on the back of two great performances with the bat. She is currently the second highest run-scorer for her side and as an opener will always have a chance to score big. It is advisable to keep her as captain in one of your teams.

Ellyse Perry: The Australian is currently the highest run scorer for the Phoenix. She has 119 runs in three games at an average of 119. Perry is a must as captain in one of your XIs for this match.

Budget Picks for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Amy Jones (8.5 Credits): Amy Jones will be batting at three and is coming into this game on the back of a good innings. She scored 48 against Northern Superchargers in her last game. The wicket keeper batter will cost only 8.5 CR, making her one of the best picks for this game.

Lauren Winfield (8.5 Credits): Lauren Winfield is one of the best openers going around. Her ability to win the game completely on her own sets her apart. She is currently the highest run getter for her side with 104 runs at an average of 52. She has a strike rate of 153 in the tournament so far.

Differential Pick for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Georgia Elwiss: Georgia Elwiss is easily the best differential pick for this match. She has been brilliant with the ball, taking the highest number of wickets for the Phoenix. She is not amongst the big names in this Phoenix side but can earn you a lot of points.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Sophie Devine

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Amy Jones, VC - Alice Capsey

Mega League Team for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Lauren Winfield, VC - Sophie Molineux

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Ellyse Perry, VC - Marizanne Kapp

Which Contests to Join for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.